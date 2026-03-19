InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine Now Offers EPIC Upper Cervical Alignment to Patients in Allen, Texas

InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine announces EPIC Upper Cervical Alignment Services for Patients in North Dallas. Photo of the revolutionary EPIC Upper Cervical Alignment machine at InfusaLounge in Allen, Texas

Nearly 80% of adults have undetected upper cervical misalignment. InfusaLounge now offers the only precision correction system of its kind in Collin County.

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine — formerly known as InfusaLounge Wellness Spa, located at 190 E Stacy Rd #1720 in Allen, Texas — has expanded its integrative health offerings with the full installation of the EPIC Upper Cervical alignment system, now available to patients across Allen, Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and the greater North Dallas region.EPIC is a precision neurological care system developed by Dr. Stan Pierce, DC — a fourth-generation chiropractor whose family has been at the forefront of spinal alignment science for over 130 years. Unlike conventional chiropractic, EPIC uses digital X-ray imaging, three-dimensional biomechanical analysis, and spinal alignment software to create a fully customized correction vector for each patient — calibrated to within a hundredth of a degree. The correction itself is delivered using a gentle sound wave instrument with no twisting, cracking, or manual manipulation of any kind.The system targets the atlas, the topmost vertebra of the spine, which surrounds the brainstem and sits adjacent to the internal jugular vein. Research cited by Dr. Pierce indicates that nearly 80% of people have some degree of head-to-neck misalignment without knowing it. When the atlas is out of position, it can compress that vein, restrict cerebrospinal fluid drainage, and interfere with neurological signaling throughout the body, contributing to conditions including migraines, chronic pain, dizziness, tinnitus, brain fog, and reduced physical and cognitive performance.Patient results have been striking. Michael, a 62-year-old Allen-area resident who suffered from excruciating back pain and constant tinnitus for fifteen years — unable to stand for more than five minutes — reported after a single EPIC correction: "I can stand up straight and I can hear. I think clearer, I'm more focused, and I just feel better." Maria, a patient who traveled from Sweden specifically for EPIC care, reported significant restoration of hip mobility after two visits. Jan, a patient who has multiple sclerosis and had experienced significant difficulty with speech and articulation, reported a dramatic improvement after one adjustment — and also canceled a previously scheduled shoulder surgery because that condition resolved as well.EPIC at InfusaLounge is led by Dr. Carol Richard, DC, the on-site primary treating provider personally selected by Dr. Pierce from among the practitioners he has trained across three universities over twenty years. The addition of EPIC is a natural extension of InfusaLounge's integrative and functional medicine care model — which spans integrative therapies in Allen, TX including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, NAD+ infusions, IV nutrient therapy, peptide therapy, and advanced diagnostics under the oversight of Medical Director Dr. Phyllis Gee, MD, FACOG.The addition of EPIC is a natural extension of InfusaLounge's root-cause philosophy. Dr. Pierce is direct about what drives chronic decline: "People are suffering and declining in their health, thinking it's part of normal aging to decline, but it's not." And he is equally direct about how EPIC works: "You don't need to believe us. I prefer when people don't believe me. I prefer when they see the data, see the changes, and know how they got the results." Proper atlas alignment optimizes blood flow and neurological conductivity, supporting the effectiveness of every adjunct therapy the clinic provides.ABOUT INFUSALOUNGE:InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine is a physician-led integrative and functional medicine clinic in Allen, TX, serving patients throughout North Dallas and Collin County. www.infusalounge.com CONTACT:InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine190 E Stacy Rd #1720, Allen, TX 75002(972) 546-4318scheduling@infusalounge.com

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