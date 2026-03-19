Geistlich Awards Spartanburg, SC Periodontist with Trip to International Osteology Symposium Vienna 2026

Geistlich is thrilled to announce Dr. Chris Conzett, from Spartanburg, SC, as the grand prize winner of the “Talkin’ Bout Regeneration” Sweepstakes.

I was thrilled to be the grand prize winner of the Geistlich Osteology Symposium Sweepstakes. I’m grateful to see world-class clinicians while learning new techniques to better care for my patients.” — Dr. Chris Conzett, Periodontist

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geistlich Pharma North America is thrilled to announce Dr. Chris Conzett, a periodontist from Spartanburg, South Carolina, as the grand prize winner of the “Talkin’ Bout Regeneration” Sweepstakes. He will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the International Osteology Symposium in Vienna, Austria, in 2026.

The sweepstakes, which ran from January 15, 2025, through November 30, 2025, invited licensed dental professionals across the United States to earn entries by attending Geistlich’s live webinars and in-person educational events. Dr. Conzett was selected through a random drawing on December 15, 2025, from over 1,000 eligible entries submitted by dental professionals across the United States.

“I was thrilled to be told I was the Geistlich Osteology Symposium Sweepstakes grand prize winner,” said Dr. Conzett. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to see world-class clinicians and products while learning new techniques to better care for my patients. Vienna, Austria, will be a stunning backdrop for an outstanding experience!

The grand prize package includes round-trip coach airfare to Vienna (valued up to $3,500), four nights of hotel accommodations selected by Geistlich, and full registration for the International Osteology Symposium Vienna 2026, where attendees will explore the latest advances in bone regeneration, tissue engineering, and implant dentistry.

“We are delighted to award this prize to Dr. Conzett,” said Terri Hudak Riley, VP of Clinical Research, Education, and Project Management at Geistlich Pharma North America. “Education is a cornerstone of Geistlich’s mission. This sweepstakes celebrates the thousands of dental professionals engaged in our 2025 educational programs while spotlighting the world-class learning experience of the International Osteology Symposium.”

The International Osteology Symposium, held every three years, brings together thousands of dental and medical professionals, researchers, and industry leaders to discuss cutting-edge developments in osteology and regenerative medicine. The Vienna 2026 symposium will feature renowned speakers, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with colleagues from around the globe.

Throughout the 2025 sweepstakes period, Geistlich hosted numerous educational events covering topics such as guided bone regeneration, soft tissue management, aesthetic implant dentistry, and advanced grafting techniques. Each event provided participants with valuable continuing education credits while offering entries into the sweepstakes drawing. For more information about Geistlich’s educational offerings and regenerative solutions, visit www.geistlich.us or follow Geistlich on our social media platforms.

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