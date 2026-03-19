Press Releases

03/19/2026

Attorney General Tong Files Lawsuit, Seeking to Block $6.2 Billion Nexstar/Tegna Broadcasting Merger

(Hartford, CT) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong today, alongside a coalition of 8 attorneys general, filed a lawsuit to block the acquisition of TEGNA Inc. (TEGNA) by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nexstar). TEGNA and Nexstar are two major broadcast station companies that own and operate television stations throughout the country. If allowed to proceed, the deal would create the largest broadcast station group in the United States, putting more broadcast programming in the hands of fewer people, removing control from the communities they report to, cutting local jobs, and significantly impacting the delivery of news and other media content to Americans nationwide. Due to the considerable increase in consolidation, the deal is also expected to raise prices and harm consumers.

If this deal were approved, Nexstar would control 63.6 percent of the Connecticut “Big Four” network television market, one of the largest post-merger increases in Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), a well-established method for measuring market concentration. The loss of competition between Nexstar and TENGA will also likely lead to the consolidation of local television newsrooms. In Connecticut, it would mean Nexstar’s News 8 would combine with TENGA’s Fox 61, leaving only NBC CT and Eyewitness News 3 as independent.

“This merger would hand even more power to the largest local television broadcasting company in the country, while threatening to reduce competition, drive up costs, and weaken local journalism,” said Attorney General Tong. We are going to court to stop it because the public deserves independent journalism, not consolidated control at an inflated cost.”

The lawsuit, filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, alleges the merger clearly violates Section 7 of the Clayton Act, which holds that mergers that substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly are illegal. In addition to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also has authority and responsibility to halt such a merger, as the $6.2 billion Nexstar/Tegna deal would violate an FCC rule which would prohibit this merger. However, on February 7, 2026, President Trump tweeted “Get that deal done!,” saying that the two companies should be allowed to merge in order to “Knock out the Fake News” from the “Fake News National TV Networks.” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr immediately responded on social media: “Let’s get it done.”

In filing today's lawsuit, Attorney General Tong joins the attorneys general of California, New York, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, North Carolina, and Virgina.

The Trump Administration has shown states and consumers that it is more concerned with protecting corporate interests than doing its job to defend the public and uphold consumer protection and antitrust laws that help make life affordable for American families. Attorney General Tong has responded by intervening when the Trump Administration allegedly green lit the Hewlett-Packard Enterprises/Juniper Networks merger not for the public interest, but to line the pockets of its friends, and by continuing to fight for a better deal for consumers after U.S. DOJ settled days into the much-awaited Live Nation/Ticketmaster trial — an action promptly rejected by a bipartisan group of attorneys general.

Assistant Attorneys General Julian Quiñones, Rose Levine and Deputy Associate Attorney General and Chief of the Antitrust Section Nicole Demers assisted in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov