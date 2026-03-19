March 19, 2026 MEDIA ADVISORY Secretary Kevin Atticks to Kick-Off Chesapeake Oyster Week at Guinness Open Gate Brewery ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 19, 2026) – Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks, Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz, and Oyster Recovery Partnership Executive Director Ward Slacum will kick off the 2026 Chesapeake Oyster Week on Friday, March 20, at 4:00 PM at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, located in Baltimore, Maryland. Chesapeake Oyster Week officially begins on March 20th, running through March 31, and will feature over 60 restaurants throughout the region. Restaurants are offering deals and specials throughout the 11-day event, allowing consumers many ways to try the many varieties of Maryland oysters! Guinness will provide everyone in the tent with a complimentary oyster to take part in an “oyster toast” led by the Secretaries on stage. ________________________________________________________________________ Who: Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz Ward Slacum, Executive Director, Oyster Recovery Partnership Brendan W. Henne, Operations, Guinness Open Gate Breweries What: 2026 Chesapeake Oyster Week Kick Off The program will include brief remarks, the Governor’s Proclamation, and a symbolic “popping of the oyster shell.” When: Friday, March 20th, 2026, 4:00 PM Where: Guinness Open Gate Brewery 5001 Washington Blvd Halethorpe, MD 21227 NOTE: Media interested in attending should RSVP to Maryland’s Seafood Marketing Director Matthew Scales at [email protected] or 443-510-0937. ###

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