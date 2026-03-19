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MEDIA ADVISORY: Secretary Kevin Atticks to Kick-Off Chesapeake Oyster Week at Guinness Open Gate Brewery 

MEDIA ADVISORY

 

Secretary Kevin Atticks to Kick-Off Chesapeake Oyster Week at Guinness Open Gate Brewery 

 

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 19, 2026) – Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks, Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz, and Oyster Recovery Partnership Executive Director Ward Slacum will kick off the 2026 Chesapeake Oyster Week on Friday, March 20, at 4:00 PM at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, located in Baltimore, Maryland. Chesapeake Oyster Week officially begins on March 20th, running through March 31, and will feature over 60 restaurants throughout the region. Restaurants are offering deals and specials throughout the 11-day event, allowing consumers many ways to try the many varieties of Maryland oysters! Guinness will provide everyone in the tent with a complimentary oyster to take part in an “oyster toast” led by the Secretaries on stage.

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Who:             Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks

                         Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz

                         Ward Slacum, Executive Director, Oyster Recovery Partnership

                         Brendan W. Henne, Operations, Guinness Open Gate Breweries

What:           2026 Chesapeake Oyster Week Kick Off 

                        The program will include brief remarks, the Governor’s Proclamation, and a symbolic “popping of the oyster shell.”

When:           Friday, March 20th, 2026, 4:00 PM

Where:          Guinness Open Gate Brewery

                           5001 Washington Blvd

                          Halethorpe, MD 21227

NOTE:            Media interested in attending should RSVP to Maryland’s Seafood Marketing Director Matthew Scales at [email protected] or 443-510-0937.

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MEDIA ADVISORY: Secretary Kevin Atticks to Kick-Off Chesapeake Oyster Week at Guinness Open Gate Brewery 

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