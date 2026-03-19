Palmetto Moon Celebrates First Virginia Store with Grand Opening at River Ridge on March 28

Lynchburg's strong sense of community, family values, and appreciation for the outdoors make it the perfect place to introduce our brand to the Commonwealth.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is nearly over as Palmetto Moon prepares to officially open its doors at River Ridge (3405 Candlers Mountain Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502) with a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, March 28, marking the brand’s highly anticipated debut in Virginia.Doors open at 10 a.m., and the Lynchburg community is invited to be part of a full day of celebration, giveaways, and exclusive in-store offers as Palmetto Moon brings its signature Southern lifestyle shopping experience to the area. This location represents the retailer’s first store in Virginia and ninth state overall, continuing the company’s steady expansion across the Southeast.Throughout the day, shoppers can enjoy special Grand Opening promotions and interactive prize opportunities. The first 200 guests who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and shoppers can spin to win prizes every 30 minutes. Hourly grand prize drawings will feature popular items including the YETI Tundra Haul cooler, giving guests multiple chances to take home exciting giveaways.The celebration continues later in the afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. with complimentary sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store appearance from Local Boy Outfitters, bringing even more energy to the Grand Opening festivities.Palmetto Moon is also celebrating its Palmetto Perks loyalty program during the grand opening. Customers who text PMOON54 to 578-277 will gain access to exclusive offers and be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 value). One lucky shopper will be selected and notified by phone on March 28.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow event updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share reminders, sneak peeks, and details leading up to opening day."We're incredibly excited to bring Palmetto Moon to Virginia for the first time," said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. "Lynchburg's strong sense of community, family values, and appreciation for the outdoors make it the perfect place to introduce our brand to the Commonwealth. We can't wait to welcome Virginia customers to the Palmetto Moon family and share what makes our stores so special."Inside the new River Ridge store, shoppers will find a bright and welcoming retail space featuring popular Southern and lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Burlebo, FP Movement, Rainbow Sandals, and Chubbies. The store will also carry collegiate apparel for Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, and Liberty University, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, drinkware, and seasonal home décor.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia. Known for its friendly atmosphere and curated assortment of brands, Palmetto Moon has become a favorite destination for shoppers looking to celebrate the Southern lifestyle.

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