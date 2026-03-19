Children’s Harbor Raises over $250,000 at 13th Annual Harbor Lights Gala 'Ohana,' Presented by Vertical Bridge

Children’s Harbor’s Board of Directors–Emmanuella Jean-Jacques, Shelby Coroneos, Ryan Winker, Victoria Tuffy, Ana Arenas, Arsen Pascua, and Marleen Applebaum Ariana Mae Rodriguez, Miss Kentucky Divina Gonzalez on Surfing Simulator Dance Dance Tahiti team–Maeva, Adrienne, Jackie Keebler, Ueva, Moeata

Polynesian Luau-themed evening united community leaders and supporters to benefit teens in foster care and young adults aging out of the system

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children's Harbor welcomed supporters, community leaders, and advocates on Saturday, March 7, for its 13th Annual Harbor Lights Gala Ohana, an unforgettable Polynesian Luau-themed evening held at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch in Weston. Presented by Vertical Bridge, the event celebrated the power of family, unity, and community while raising more than $200,000 to support teens in foster care and young adults aging out of the system.

Guests gathered from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a lively evening inspired by the spirit of ohana, the Hawaiian concept that family is defined by those who show up for one another. The ranch was transformed with island-inspired décor as attendees enjoyed music, hula dancers, fire dancers, and a powerful haka performance that energized the crowd.

The event drew an impressive group of local dignitaries and community leaders who came out in support of Children’s Harbor’s mission, including Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo; Pembroke Pines Vice Mayor Mike Hernandez; Oakland Park Vice Mayor Aisha Gordon; Broward County Commissioner Maria Rodriguez; Broward County Commissioner Tom Good; Broward County Clerk of Courts Brenda D. Forman; St. Thomas University President David Armstrong; and Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcelino Rodriguez.

The evening was emceed by beloved South Florida radio personality Julie Guy, known for her decades on the air and her current role as one of Those 2 Girls in the Morning on 101.5 LITE FM. A longtime community advocate, she guided guests through an evening filled with entertainment, storytelling, and opportunities to give.

Children’s Harbor was also honored to welcome Miss Kentucky, Ariana Mae Rodriguez, an affiliate of the Miss America Organization, as the evening’s keynote speaker. She shared her deeply personal journey of aging out of the foster care system, experiencing homelessness, and ultimately finding her voice as an advocate for young people facing similar challenges. Her message of resilience and hope resonated strongly with attendees and underscored the importance of community support for vulnerable youth.

Guests enjoyed curated culinary experiences throughout the evening, including traditional pig roasts and island-inspired cuisine. Throughout the night, attendees had the opportunity to view auction items up close before the live auction, which took place toward the end of the program and generated enthusiastic participation from the crowd. The evening concluded with both the live auction and a raffle, giving supporters additional ways to contribute to the organization’s mission.

“We are incredibly grateful to this community, to our OHANA, for helping us prove that when you actually meet kids where they are, you stop managing their failure and you start unlocking their future,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President & CEO of Children’s Harbor.

Children's Harbor is dedicated to strengthening families while providing essential support to teens and their younger siblings in foster care. Their mission is to empower teens in their care to grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults. Offering a harbor of hope and healing, Children's Harbor focuses on supporting children who have experienced the trauma of child abuse at its main campus in Pembroke Pines.

Sponsors of Ohana include: Vertical Bridge (presenting sponsor), Palermo, Landsman & Ross, P.A. (PL&R), Kingdom Charitable Trust, Sun Life, Celebrity Cruises, Aetna™, M.A. Construction Group, Memorial Healthcare System, Alvarez Dispute Resolution, UKG, Benheim Kelley (B.K.), Mahoney & Associate, The Media Lab (TML), Miller Construction Company, Clerk of Circuit & County Court Broward County, Mercer, Lincoln of Coconut Creek, Bacardi, Metlife, MG&A Wealth, South Florida Business & Wealth, JM Family Enterprises.

Funds raised at the 13th Annual Harbor Lights Gala will directly support the nonprofit’s nationally accredited programs, which provide safe shelter, housing, counseling, education, and life-skills training for teens in foster care and young adults transitioning to independence.

For those who could not attend the event and would like to make a donation, visit www.childrensharbor.org. To learn about future sponsorship opportunities, contact info@childrensharbor.org.

To learn more about Children’s Harbor, visit childrensharbor.org.

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About Children’s Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for, and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

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