2026 French Fashion Awards Announces Global Winners – Celebrating Fashion Designers & Rising Stars

2026 French Fashion Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2026 French Fashion Awards S2 Call for Entries

The 2026 French Fashion Awards officially announces this year’s winners for Season 1, recognising outstanding achievements in global fashion design.

The entries recognised this year reflects a generation of designers who understand both discipline and distinction.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 French Fashion Awards officially announces this year’s winners for Season 1, recognising outstanding achievements in global fashion design and spotlighting a new generation of rising designers shaping the industry’s evolving standards.

This year’s competition saw strong international representation, with entries submitted from over 25 countries worldwide. The diversity of approaches — spanning avant-garde experimentation to commercially driven collections illustrate the programme’s reach and the continued evolution of fashion as both cultural expression and professional discipline.

As the industry recalibrates in response to sustainability demands, digital presentation formats and shifting consumer behaviour, the work recognised this year signals a generation prepared to navigate and redefine these changes.

Defining This Season’s Standard of Excellence

Across all categories, jurors identified a consistent commitment to construction integrity, material intelligence and narrative strength. Many winning works demonstrated a clear understanding of commercial viability while maintaining strong creative authorship — a balance increasingly vital within today’s fashion landscape.

For rising designers in particular, this season marked a significant milestone. Several emerging talents distinguished themselves through recognition alongside established professionals. These fashion award winners include: Aierdream Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Saboteuse, FORMOSA, Black Marquette Sneakers, Camel (China)Outdoor Supplies Co., Ltd., and many others.

A complete list of 2026 winners is available at: https://frenchfashionawards.com/winner.php.

“The entries recognised this year reflects a generation of designers who understand both discipline and distinction,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Across categories, we saw clarity of concept, control of materials and a commitment to construction that signals long-term relevance. These are not momentary successes — they represent designers building sustainable creative foundations.”

Independent Evaluation by International Jury

All entries were evaluated through a blind judging process conducted by an international panel of industry professionals selected from IAA’s global judging network. Jurors represent expertise across fashion design, creative direction, textile innovation, branding and education.

These jurors include: Anna Zhang (United States), Carly Vidal-Wallace (Australia), Hanwei Su (United States), Rob Bacon (United States), Sunčana Jozić Lučić (Croatia (Hrvatska), and many others. The blind judging structure ensures impartiality and positions merit as the sole determining factor in final results.

A Platform for Rising Fashion Designers: Now Open

The French Fashion Awards remains committed to supporting emerging designers seeking international credibility. Following the announcement of the winners of Season 1, preparations are underway for the next season as submissions are accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on 21 July 2026.

The upcoming programme continues to welcome submissions across fashion design disciplines, maintaining its focus on originality, execution and impact. For many rising designers, this recognition serves as a strategic step towards broader market positioning and global exposure.

Further details regarding key dates and submission guidelines can be found on the official website here: https://frenchfashionawards.com/.

About French Fashion Awards

The French Fashion Awards is an international competition recognising excellence in global fashion design. Open to both emerging creators and established professionals, the award honours work that demonstrates originality, technical skill and industry relevance across multiple fashion disciplines.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

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