Oligo Professionnel Redefines At-Home Blonde Hair Care with New Blacklight Blonde Science Product Line

Blonde isn’t one look. It’s every look. Fine or thick. Straight, wavy, curly, or coily. Platinum, honey, beige, dimensional, lived-in, even brunettes with highlights. Blacklight Blonde Science was engineered for the full spectrum: every texture, every to Blacklight Blonde Science isn’t just a collection, it’s a complete system designed to protect, strengthen, and elevate your blonde at every step. Precision. Performance. Professional results. Blacklight Blonde Science: For blondes, by the blonde expert.

Montreal-based hair color powerhouse expands beyond the salon with new routine-driven system designed specifically for blondes and those with highlighted hair.

For forty years we’ve been serving salon professionals across North America. It is our honor and pleasure to offer consumers salon-grade hair care for blondes. From the blonde expert!” — Ilan Cohen, President & CEO of Oligo Professionnel

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly four decades as a professional haircare and color brand trusted by salons across North America, Oligo Professionnel is officially bringing its blonde expertise directly to consumers. With the launch of Blacklight Blonde Science , the brand introduces a science-led, routine-based care system designed specifically for lightened hair.Founded in 1986, the family-owned Oligo Professionnel has built its reputation as one of the top 10 professional color manufacturers in North America, known for innovation in hair color science and advanced blonding systems. Now, the same expertise relied on by stylists is available for at-home care and maintenance.Blacklight Blonde Science began with a bold question: what if blonde care was engineered with the same precision as high-performance skincare?“Blonde hair behaves differently,” said Ilan Cohen, President and CEO of Oligo Professionnel. “For decades, we have supported stylists with systems designed to protect and perfect lightened hair. Blacklight Blonde Science brings that same expertise to consumers, allowing them to maintain their blonde between appointments with professional-level care.”Lightened and highlighted hair is more porous, more fragile, and more prone to moisture loss than untreated strands. Rather than offering standalone cosmetic fixes, Blacklight Blonde Science pairs high-performance skincare actives and nutrient-rich superfood ingredients, creating a modern system designed to hydrate, strengthen, and support the hair fiber at every stage.The collection includes three core care pillars:Hydrate (HYD) — Powered by advanced molecules of hyaluronic acid for moisture retention and superfood-inspired oils (avocado, rice bran, and hemp seed) to nourish and smooth. Maintains softness, flexibility, and overall hair health for blondes and lightened hair.Hydrating ShampooHydrating Conditioner18 in 1 BeautifierHydrating MaskDeep Hydrating MaskHydrating Shine OilDry ShampooRepair (REP) — Powered by Ceramide NG for barrier support, plant-derived proteins for structural reinforcement, and nutrient-rich oils to condition and enhance shine. Strengthens compromised, post-lightened hair while improving integrity and manageability.Repair ShampooRepair ConditionerRepair Leave-in ConditionerRepair MaskRepair Hair and Scalp OilNeutralize (NEU:BLU or NEU:VIO) — Infused with the plant-based squalane for moisture retention, antioxidant-rich botanical oils for nourishment, and advanced chromophore technology for precise tone refinement. Corrects brassiness while maintaining softness and resilience. BLU is ideal for darker blondes and brunettes (levels 6-8; VIO is designed for lighter blondes (levels 8-10).Blue or Violet ShampooBlue or Violet ConditionerBlue or Violet Neutralizing sprayThe collection is available at blacklightblondescience.com, with additional retail availability through Amazon. Certain products are available in multiple sizes, with suggested retail pricing ranging from $16 to $98 USD.With this launch, Oligo Professionnel marks a new chapter in its evolution, bridging salon expertise with accessible at-home performance while reinforcing its position as a leading authority in blonde science.“For forty years we’ve been serving salon professionals across North America,” said Cohen. “It is our honor and pleasure to offer consumers salon-grade hair care for blondes. From the blonde expert!"For more information, visit blacklightblondescience.com. Follow @blacklightblondescience and @oligopro on Instagram to stay up to date with the brand.###About Oligo ProfessionalOligo Professionnel was founded in 1986 in Montreal by Moty and Liliane Cohen. It has since become one of the most respected professional hair care brands in Canada. With brands such as Calura, Blacklight, Funkhue, and Alcôve under its umbrella, Oligo combines innovation and integrity to deliver high-performance products that prioritize the well-being of hairstylists and their clients. Each formula is developed using cutting-edge technology to enhance everyday hair care routines.About Blacklight Blonde ScienceBlacklight Blonde Science, powered by Oligo Professionnel, is a professional-grade blonde care platform designed to hydrate, repair, and tonally refine lightened or processed hair. Rooted in decades of salon expertise, the collection combines skincare-inspired actives with nutrient-rich superfood ingredients to support moisture retention, structural resilience, and lasting brightness. Developed to extend professional results beyond the salon, Blacklight Blonde Science delivers targeted solutions to consumers wanting to maintain healthy, vibrant hair between appointments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.