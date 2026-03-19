Momcozy - A FemTech Leader Highlights Technology and Workplace Support for Mothers

Steven Shear Copyright: Arta London Limited

Technology empowers mothers via wearable pumps and smart care, restoring career independence. With support, motherhood builds resilience and leadership, benefiting both workplaces and society.” — Ellen Zhou

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the number of Singaporean women pursue careers alongside motherhood continues to rise, new data highlights the ongoing challenges mothers face when balancing family responsibilities with professional ambitions.

In Singapore, women's labour force participation reached 62.3%, compared to 76.8% for men, according to data from the World Bank's Gender Data Landscape Report of Singapore. Even with female participation steadily increasing over the past decade, many women still step away from the workforce after childbirth due to caregiving responsibilities and childcare constraints.

This triple burden - "motherhood penalty" in Singapore is reflected in studies showing that 40% of working mothers report that motherhood negatively impacts their careers. In Singapore's high-pressure "hustle culture," maternity leave often triggers a "stagnation cycle" that sidelines mothers from leadership. This burden is further compounded by a disproportionate caregiving load, with women performing over three times more unpaid work than men. Furthermore, a rigid corporate culture of "presenteeism" continues to sideline mothers in favor of those able to work long office hours.

Advocating for Change

Against this backdrop, global maternity and baby care brand Momcozy is advocating for stronger workplace support and innovative solutions that help mothers maintain confidence and flexibility during the transition into parenthood.

In Singapore, policy discussions around childcare access and flexible working arrangements have gained momentum in recent years as employers seek to retain more women in the workforce. Momcozy believes that shifting the narrative around motherhood is equally important, recognising motherhood not as a limitation, but as a source of resilience, leadership and perspective.

On an international level, the brand recently joined global conversations on this topic through its participation in AllBright's STEP FORWARD campaign in London, where Momcozy served as Motherhood Tech Category Partner in a panel titled "Motherhood Works." The event brought together healthcare professionals, scientists and creative industry leaders to discuss how workplaces and communities can better support mothers returning to work and pursuing leadership roles.

While the discussion took place in the United Kingdom, the themes resonate strongly across Asia-Pacific, where changing workforce expectations and rising living costs are prompting new conversations about parenting and career development.

According to Ellen Zhou, APAC Director of Marketing at Momcozy, empowering working mothers requires both practical support and a shift in perception. "Across Asia-Pacific, more women are pursuing meaningful careers while raising families, yet many still face structural challenges when returning to the workforce after childbirth. Technology can help restore flexibility and independence for mothers; from wearable breast pumps to smart baby care solutions, allowing them to manage work and family life with greater confidence. With the right support systems, motherhood can also be a time when women develop resilience, leadership and perspective that benefit workplaces and society as a whole."

About Momcozy:

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy - Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million mothers across 60+ countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

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