ENTOUCH Named Finalist for 2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards

ENTOUCH, the leader of energy management solutions for multisite businesses

This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication of the entire ENTOUCH team. Our core values are at the heart of everything we do.” — Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH, the leader of energy management solutions for multisite businesses, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards, in association with Engagedly. This recognition underscores ENTOUCH's commitment to building a high-performing, PeopleFirst culture that empowers its team to deliver reduced energy spend, increase operational efficiency, and increased profitability for multisite businesses.

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards honor organizations that foster environments of trust, purpose, and belonging. For ENTOUCH, cultivating an exceptional workplace is a strategic initiative that directly impacts the success of their customers and partners. By maintaining an engaged and productive workforce, ENTOUCH ensures that multi-site businesses receive valuable, reliable, data-driven insights and customer-focused solutions.

Matt Manners, Founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Over the past decade, we have seen extraordinary organizations step forward to prove that putting PeopleFirst is not a soft choice, it is a strategic one. In a world facing increasing economic uncertainty, technological disruption and difficult political challenges, the need for strong, PeopleFirst leadership has never been greater. These finalists represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve. They are demonstrating that when organizations prioritize trust, inclusion, wellbeing and purpose, they don’t just support their people, they strengthen performance, resilience and long-term impact. That is the future of work, and it’s inspiring to see it in action.”

Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH, emphasized how the company's internal culture drives external success: “This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication of the entire ENTOUCH team. Our core values are at the heart of everything we do. By building a community where our people are empowered to act decisively and follow through on every commitment, we deliver critical results for our customers. An inspired team is what allows us to consistently provide facility managers with the flawless execution and seamless integration they need to succeed.”

Partnering with an Inspiring Workplaces finalist like ENTOUCH provides facility managers with measurable outcomes designed for efficiency:

• Data-Driven Insights: Real-time analytics that enhance decision-making and minimize errors.

• Operational Efficiency: Streamlined tools that drive up to 25% energy savings and lower operational costs.

• Customer-Centric Execution: A highly motivated support team dedicated to resolving issues faster and improving customer satisfaction scores.

From the shortlisted finalists, the highest-ranked organizations will be announced as winners at an exclusive event in Chicago on June 17, 2026.

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