labdesk launches ‘365 Accelerator ‘— turning the tools organisations already own into measurable business results

labdesk Team

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- labdesk today announced the launch of the Microsoft ‘ 365 Accelerator ’, a practical and outcome driven platform designed to help organisations modernise their digital working environment, boost productivity, and reduce operational risk — without complexity.The Accelerator focuses on business outcomes rather than technical configuration.It helps teams create clearer ways of working, improve collaboration, strengthen governance, and better utilise the Microsoft 365 capabilities they already pay for.With labdesk’s FLEX model of the 365 accelerator offering, teams simply pick the outcomes that matter and see value fast, allowing them to prioritise the areas that deliver the most impact.“Most organisations already have everything they need to work smarter — they just need a clearer, more structured way to use it,” said James Rooney, Director at labdesk. “The Microsoft 365 Accelerator gives teams a practical path to measurable results: improved productivity, safer collaboration, and a better digital working experience.”As part of the launch, labdesk is also introducing a £1,000 Enablement Fund, backed by Microsoft and delivered with a leading partner.This offer helps businesses quickly unlock value — whether preparing for Microsoft Copilot, improving their wider digital workplace or bolstering security.The fund removes early blockers, strengthens organisational safeguards, and improves the clarity and consistency of digital workflows.“Our goal isn’t to add more tools,” added James Rooney. “It’s to help organisations raise productivity, reduce risk, and create a better working environment using what they already own.”The Microsoft ‘365 Accelerator’ is ideal for organisations looking to:• Improve employee experience and day to day efficiency• Enhance collaboration with clearer structures and consistent practices• Build confidence around governance, sharing, and data protection• Maximise ROI from existing Microsoft 365 subscriptions• Prepare for responsible Microsoft Copilot adoption (AI)The funding is now available, with up £1,000 of Enablement Fund offered on a limited basis to partners signing up for 365 accelerator services in H1 of 2026.Mike Douglass, Commercial Director comments:“I’m excited for the launch of the 365 accelerator – This is a game changer for teams using Microsoft 365 in the sectors we serve.At labdesk we speak with teams that all have the same challenges – They are not leveraging their Microsoft 365 to its full ability, their security of Microsoft 365 is poor or they want to implement Microsoft Copilot (and don’t know the implications, risks or steps to ensure a ROI).At labdesk we have put together the best team, technology partners and processes to ensure our partners maximise their outcomes & experience (all whilst improving their team’s security)Apply for the Microsoft 365 Adoption fund and book a FREE Security audit:

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