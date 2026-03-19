Endangered Amur Tiger Cub Inspires Young Readers as a 2026 Kids’ Favorites Winner

"A Family for Zoya" released in July of 2025 The zookeepers wondered if they could find another mom for Zoya! Present and past population map of Amur Tigers

“A Family for Zoya” blends an inspiring true story with rich educational content, teaching empathy, resilience, and conservation to children.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platypus Media is thrilled to announce that “ A Family for Zoya : The True Story of an Endangered Cub” by Debra Kim Wolf, illustrated by Annalisa and Marina Durante, has been named a 2026 Kids Favorites winner, the newly rebranded honor formerly known as the CBC Favorites Award. The recent rebrand of the program was featured in Publishers Weekly, highlighting the award’s national significance and its role in recognizing books that engage, inspire, and educate children. This recognition underscores the lasting impact of Zoya on young readers and its place among the year’s most celebrated children’s titles.Selected from hundreds of books read by thousands of children and teens, the award celebrates storytelling that captivates readers while nurturing empathy, curiosity, and awareness of the natural world. Unlike many literary honors, Kids Favorites winners are chosen directly by young readers themselves, making the recognition a powerful reflection of authentic student voice and enthusiasm.Among this year’s selected titles, “A Family for Zoya” tells the remarkable true story of Zoya, the lone surviving Amur tiger cub born in her litter at the Philadelphia Zoo. When her mother unexpectedly rejects her, a team of dedicated zookeepers works tirelessly to give Zoya a chance at survival. Their search leads her to Lola, a Sumatran tiger with three newborn cubs at the Oklahoma City Zoo, where an extraordinary bond forms. Through this unique family, children witness lessons in resilience, compassion, and teamwork, learning how humans and animals can collaborate to overcome challenges.“Zoya’s story demonstrates the important collaborative work between different AZA-accredited institutions to help save endangered animals,” said Dr. Logan Wood, Director and Veterinarian at Roosevelt Park Zoo, a leading AZA-accredited zoo dedicated to animal care and conservation. “Through this process, Zoya was not only able to find a family of her own but also learned how to be a great mother herself. We hope that Zoya’s story inspires others to love and protect the natural world around them.”What distinguishes “A Family for Zoya”—and earned it the 2026 Kids Favorites honor—is its exceptional mix of true storytelling, social-emotional learning, and interactive educational content. Each page features “Did You Know?” facts that expand on the story, while the back matter provides engaging information on Amur and Sumatran tigers, habitat maps, AZA conservation insights, and more. Coupled with vibrant, scientifically informed illustrations, the book immerses young readers in Zoya’s journey—teaching empathy, resilience, teamwork, and the importance of protecting endangered species. This combination of narrative and nonfiction elements aligns closely with what educators and librarians seek in high-quality classroom and library materials. Inspiring, emotionally resonant, and visually captivating, it’s a must-read for children, educators, and librarians alike.In bringing Zoya’s real-life journey to young audiences, the book turns conservation from an abstract idea into a personal, memorable experience—one that stays with readers long after the final page.Debra Kim Wolf is a land conservation attorney (under her married name, Debra Wolf Goldstein), author, songwriter, and tree hugger. She was vice president of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Commission for over a decade and cofounded the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival. She also directs the nonprofit One Little Earth ( www.OneLittleEarth.org ), which supports outdoor programs, films, and books that instill a love of nature in young people. Debra received the “Woman of Lifetime Achievement in Conservation” award from the statewide group, PennFuture. Her favorite childhood toy was Toby, a stuffed tiger cub. She can be reached at Debra.Kim.Wolf@PlatypusMedia.comAnnalisa and Marina Durante are twin sisters and nature and science illustrators. They have loved nature and animals ever since childhood and enjoy illustrating portraits of animals and pets. Marina loves drawing, photography, deep-water diving, and hiking. The photos she takes while exploring inspire their art and help her study the scientific details of animals and plants. Marina’s mission for their art is to excite viewers and disclose the real beauty of the Earth. Annalisa’s curiosity is delicate, and her exploration is intimate. She is also inspired by Eastern Philosophy. Together, their work has been published worldwide and they have won prizes in naturalistic illustration contests.Platypus Media is an independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by Lakeside Book Company [lakesidebookcompany.com (domestic and Canada)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at PlatypusMedia.com.A Family for Zoya: The True Story of an Endangered Cub6-9 • 8 x 10” • 40 PagesHardback ($21.95): 978-1-951995-29-4eBook ($17.99): 978-1-951995-30-0# # #

"A Family for Zoya" Book Trailer

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