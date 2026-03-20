Adant Launches New Smart Antenna Solution for Wi-Fi Routers and Mesh Nodes at the Same Cost as Passive Antennas

Adant smart antenna technology improves mesh Wi-Fi performance by 40% without increasing device cost

With this new solution, device manufacturers and service providers can deliver stronger connectivity and better user experience while maintaining competitive hardware pricing.” — Daniele Piazza, co-founder and CEO, Adant Technologies Inc

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adant Technologies Inc., a global provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its latest smart antenna solution for Wi-Fi routers and mesh nodes delivering significantly enhanced wireless performance while maintaining cost parity with traditional passive antenna systems.The new solution is based on Adant’s proprietary smart antenna technology, which dynamically adapts antenna radiation patterns to optimize signal quality and maximize wireless throughput. By intelligently directing signals toward connected devices or mesh nodes, the technology improves link reliability, network coverage, and overall performance.Smart antennas have historically been confined primarily to high-end networking equipment due to cost and integration complexity. With Adant’s latest design, manufacturers can now bring advanced antenna intelligence to Wi-Fi routers, gateways, and mesh nodes without any increase of the bill of materials compared to conventional passive antenna designs.“Smart antennas represent one of the most effective ways to significantly improve Wi-Fi performance without changing the radio chipset or increasing device costs,” said Daniele Piazza, CEO and co-founder of Adant Technologies. “With this new solution, device manufacturers and service providers can deliver stronger connectivity and better user experience while maintaining competitive hardware pricing.”SIGNIFICANT PERFORMANCE GAINSAdant’s smart antenna system dynamically selects the optimal radiation pattern for each wireless link, improving signal strength and reducing interference in complex indoor environments.Performance testing and deployment results show:- Up to 40% higher throughput in mesh backhaul links- Approximately 6 dB signal gain between mesh nodes- Around 20% improvement in client connectivity (fronthaul)- Improved whole-home coverage and reduced Wi-Fi dead zonesStrengthening wireless links enhances overall network capacity and ensures a more reliable, high-performance Wi-Fi experience for users.SIMPLIFIED INTEGRATION FOR DEVICE MANUFACTURERSAdant’s solution combines specialized antenna hardware with intelligent control software that optimizes radiation patterns in real time. The company has also simplified integration by enabling control at the application layer, reducing development complexity for device manufacturers and accelerating product deployment.With the cost of smart antennas now comparable to passive antenna systems, Adant believes the technology is positioned to become a standard design choice for next-generation Wi-Fi routers and mesh access points.About Adant TechnologiesAdant Technologies Inc. is a global provider of advanced wireless solutions that enhance the connectivity and functionality of communication devices. The company designs and commercializes adaptive wireless systems based on its proprietary smart antenna technology, enabling improved connectivity and accurate positioning for devices using Wi-Fi, 5G, UWB, and BLE. Adant’s technology is embedded in millions of wireless devices worldwide, and the company has established strategic partnerships with leading original equipment manufacturers and chipset providers.

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