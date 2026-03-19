Momcozy Releases Insights on Sleep Temperature Issues and Ways to Improve Comfort

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momcozy, a trusted name in maternal and family comfort solutions, today released a comprehensive guide addressing one of the most common sleep complaints: waking up hot in the middle of the night. The guide explores the key physiological, environmental, and lifestyle factors behind nighttime overheating — and offers actionable solutions to help people of all ages achieve a cooler, more restful night's sleep. It is the body’s way of winding down or heating up, depending on the phase of sleep. Additionally, for individuals who spend long stretches resting, whether at home or on the go, comfort essentials such as a nursing pillow can play a role by subtly influencing sleep quality and, in some cases, perceived body temperature.Body Clock Is Working — Even While SleepAccording to Momcozy's findings, the circadian rhythm — the body's internal clock — plays a central role in how hot or cold a person feels at night. As evening approaches, core body temperature naturally dips to prepare the body for rest. However, during deep sleep stages, blood vessels near the skin's surface dilate to release heat, causing skin temperature to rise even as internal temperature falls. This seemingly contradictory process can leave sleepers feeling uncomfortably warm or sweaty, even in a cool room.The Bedroom Environment MattersMomcozy highlights that the sleep environment is one of the most controllable factors in regulating nighttime temperature. Sleep experts recommend keeping the bedroom between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal rest. High humidity compounds the problem by reducing the body's ability to cool itself through sweating. Simple interventions — including fans, air conditioning, open windows, or a dehumidifier — can make a significant difference.Recommended room environment adjustments include:Maintain room temperature between 60–67°F (15–19°C).Use fans or air conditioning to encourage air circulation.Open windows when outdoor conditions allow for fresh airflow.Use dehumidifiers in humid climates to support sweat evaporation.Avoid heavy curtains or insulating window treatments that trap heat.The Hidden Role of Bedding and SleepwearThe materials that surround sleepers at night — from mattress to pajamas — significantly affect how hot they feel. Synthetic fabrics and memory foam mattresses are well-known heat trappers, while natural fibers such as cotton, linen, and bamboo allow the skin to breathe. Momcozy recommends switching to lightweight, moisture-wicking sleepwear and breathable bedding as a first line of defense against overnight overheating.Hormones, Metabolism, and Stress: Internal TriggersInternal physiology is equally important. Hormonal fluctuations — particularly those involving estrogen — are a leading cause of night sweats and hot flashes, especially for women going through menopause. A heightened metabolic rate, elevated stress hormones, and late-evening exercise can all raise the body's core temperature for hours, making it harder to cool down once in bed.Food and drink Intake Affects Sleep TemperatureDietary habits in the hours before bed also play a key role. Spicy foods temporarily raise the body's thermostat, alcohol dilates blood vessels producing an internal heat rush, and large meals stimulate digestion-related heat production. Momcozy advises eating lighter, earlier meals — ideally two to three hours before sleep — and limiting alcohol and caffeine consumption in the evening.Mattress Selection: A Surprisingly Important FactorMemory foam mattresses, while popular for their comfort and support, are among the biggest culprits of nighttime heat retention. Hybrid or latex mattresses with built-in airflow channels — as well as cooling gel-infused foam options — can meaningfully reduce heat buildup for chronic hot sleepers. Regularly airing out mattresses and bedding also helps prevent accumulated heat over time.When to Consult a DoctorWhile occasional nighttime warmth is normal, persistent or intense night sweats may signal an underlying health issue. Conditions such as hyperthyroidism, sleep apnea, ongoing anxiety disorders, or advanced menopausal symptoms may require medical attention. Momcozy urges individuals who experience frequent night sweats alongside unexplained fatigue, weight changes, fever, or chills to consult a healthcare professional.About Momcozy's Comfort SolutionsAs part of its commitment to holistic comfort, Momcozy also highlights the role of physical support products — including its travel nursing pillow — in promoting cooler, more relaxed sleep.By reducing physical tension and encouraging better posture, the right support gear can complement temperature management strategies, particularly for nursing mothers and frequent travelers.About MomcozyMomcozy is a leading provider of maternal and family comfort products dedicated to improving the wellbeing of mothers, families, and individuals at every stage of life. From nursing pillows to sleep wellness resources, Momcozy combines thoughtful design with science-backed guidance to help customers live more comfortably.Website: https://momcozy.com/

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