HPS Flooring Seeks Expansion of Industrial Epoxy Flooring Services for New Jersey’s Warehouse and Food Service Sectors

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Expansion of Industrial Epoxy Flooring Services

Our mission has always been to provide reliability where it matters most—underfoot” — Jeffrey Smedley

GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPS Flooring LLC, a premier epoxy flooring contractor with over 35 years of experience, is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized industrial and commercial flooring services across New Jersey. Based in Green Brook, HPS Floors is doubling down on its commitment to providing high-durability, chemical-resistant flooring solutions for the state's critical infrastructure, including pharmaceutical labs, commercial kitchens , and large-scale distribution centers.As supply chain demands increase, the need for industrial epoxy flooring in New Jersey has hit an all-time high. HPS Flooring’s latest service expansion focuses on high-performance resinous systems designed to withstand heavy forklift traffic and stringent safety inspections."Our mission has always been to provide reliability where it matters most—underfoot," says Stephen Smedley, CEO of HPS Floors LLC. "By expanding our specialized crews in Central and North Jersey, we are ensuring that local businesses—from Newark warehouses to Princeton biotech labs—receive the fastest return-to-service times in the industry."Key features of the HPS Floors service expansion include:Commercial Kitchen Solutions: Seamless, slip-resistant epoxy kitchen floors with integrated radius cove bases for superior hygiene.Warehouse & Distribution Upgrades: Heavy-duty coatings tailored for the high-traffic demands of NJ’s logistics corridor.Fast-Curing Systems: Advanced resins that allow businesses to return to full operation in as little as 48 hours.HPS Floors continues to be the trusted epoxy floor installer in New Jersey, serving a strictly non-residential, B2B clientele to ensure maximum expertise in commercial-grade applications.About HPS FlooringSince 1988, HPS Flooring has been a leading independent epoxy flooring contractor based in Green Brook, NJ. Specializing in high-performance resinous floor systems, they provide customized solutions for the industrial and commercial marketplace, prioritizing quality oversight and long-term durability.Media Contact:Jeffrey B. SmedleyHPS Flooring107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ 08812732-384-5577sales@hpsflooring.com

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