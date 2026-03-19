Spring Cleaning Starts in the Nursery: 3 in 4 Moms Say Baby Laundry is the Most Surprising Part of Early Motherhood

New national survey on reveals how quickly baby laundry piles up and why parents prioritize gentle cleaning products

“From the beginning, Noodle & Boo was created to support parents who want the very best care for their babies. Parents shouldn’t have to choose between effective cleaning and gentle ingredients” — Christine Burger, founder of Noodle & Boo

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring is here which means spring cleaning season for US Moms. As families begin spring cleaning, a new national survey reveals that the biggest surprise of motherhood may not be sleepless nights or diaper changes. It’s laundry.According to a new survey of 658 U.S. moms conducted by Noodle & Boo , a premium baby, maternity, and family care brand, in March 2026, 85% of moms surveyed say the amount of laundry a baby creates was one of the most unexpected parts of becoming a parent. From spit-up and burp clothes to outfit changes and bedding, washing baby items quickly becomes a daily routine for many new families.The research highlights just how quickly baby laundry becomes part of everyday life for parents:• 3 in 4 moms say the amount of baby laundry surprised them with 75% of moms changing baby’s outfits 3-4 times per day.• Nearly half of mothers report washing baby clothes multiple times per week.• Most expectant moms begin washing store bought or hand-me-down baby clothes 3-4 months before their baby even arrives.• 86% of moms express concerns about sensitive skin which influences the laundry products they choose to use for their family.• 75% change their laundry habits after baby arrives.For many parents, baby laundry begins months before their baby is born. During the nesting stage of pregnancy, expectant moms often wash baby clothes, blankets, and bedding as part of preparing the nursery and getting ready for their newborn’s arrival. Seventy-three percent report using a different detergent for baby items out of fear of skin irritations caused by chemicals.“From the beginning, Noodle & Boo was created to support parents who want the very best care for their babies,” said Christine Burger, founder of Noodle & Boo. “Babies have incredibly delicate skin, and parents shouldn’t have to choose between effective cleaning and gentle ingredients. Our goal is to give families peace of mind with products designed for baby’s sensitive skin.”Noodle & Boo creates premium baby care products designed to support healthy, delicate, and sensitive skin. Burger developed Noodle & Boo with carefully selected ingredients that bring together the best of science and nature, and trusted by parents, the brand focuses on gentle, effective formulations that help care for babies with dryness and eczema-prone skin. Thoughtfully created for safety and comfort, Noodle & Boo helps families feel confident caring for their baby’s most delicate skin.Once babies arrive, the frequency of laundry increases quickly. Spit-up, diaper leaks, and frequent outfit changes mean baby clothing and linens require regular washing to keep babies comfortable and clean. The survey results arrive just as families begin spring cleaning routines. For households with babies and toddlers, refreshing laundry routines are often an important part of creating a clean, comfortable environment for their growing family.The Noodle & Boo team offers 5 Spring Cleaning Laundry Tips for Moms:1. Wash Baby Clothes Before Baby ArrivesEven brand-new baby clothing can contain manufacturing residues, dust, or packaging chemicals. Washing baby clothes, blankets, and bedding before your baby’s arrival helps ensure fabrics are clean and ready for delicate newborn skin.2. Separate Baby Laundry from Household LaundryDuring the newborn stage, it can be helpful to wash baby items separately from the rest of the family’s laundry. This helps reduce exposure to harsher detergents, fragrances, or residues that may irritate sensitive skin.3. Choose Gentle, Skin-Friendly DetergentsBabies have delicate skin that can react to strong fragrances or harsh chemicals. Look for laundry products specifically formulated for babies and sensitive skin to help reduce the risk of irritation.4. Stock Up on Essentials During Spring CleaningLaundry loads increase quickly once a baby arrives. Having extra burp clothes, sleepers, bibs, and crib sheets on hand can make frequent laundry days much easier for new parents.5. Create a Simple Laundry Routine EarlyBaby laundry can pile up quickly. Many parents find it easier to do small loads regularly rather than waiting for a full basket. A simple routine helps keep baby clothes, bedding, and essentials clean and ready to use.Parents will have expanded access to Noodle & Boo products starting March 23 at Target and Target.com nationwide.

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