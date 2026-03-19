Z Gallerie Announces New Store in Dallas’ Knox Henderson Neighborhood

Z Gallerie is also introducing its interior design program in the Knox Henderson store, offering personalized design services and consultations on-site.

The inspired 5,000 square foot destination where Z Gallerie’s signature modern glamour meets Dallas style is now open.

Dallas has been a key market for us and our customers made it clear they wanted Z Gallerie back.” — Scarlett Fan, Z Gallerie CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Z Gallerie , the bold home décor and furniture brand is thrilled to announce a new store in the posh Knox Henderson neighborhood of Dallas. The store began welcoming guests in early March at 2923 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206.The new location builds on strong momentum from a successful November 2025 pop up at the Galleria Dallas. That 2,000 square foot temporary store on the mall’s second floor featured the brand’s Fall/Winter collection, including furniture, art, and decor, and signaled Z Gallerie’s return to physical retail in the area.The Knox Henderson showroom spans approximately 5,000 square feet. The space features curated room vignettes including lighting, art, and décor that embody Z Gallerie’s bold aesthetic and signature style.The in store experience is designed to inspire homeowners, designers, and shoppers with elevated merchandising and distinctive vignettes. Z Gallerie is also introducing its interior design program in the Knox Henderson store, offering personalized design services and consultations on-site.“Dallas has been a key market for us and our customers made it clear they wanted Z Gallerie back,” said Scarlett Fan, Z Gallerie CEO. “Opening in Knox Henderson allows us to build deeper relationships with the design community here while bringing fresh, on trend products and a rich in store experience.”“Our product teams have focused on improving materials and construction while elevating the in store presentation to better serve both longtime customers and new visitors,” said Milan Rousset, Director Sales and Marketing. “We look forward to showcasing seasonal collections and exclusive pieces that resonate with Dallas shoppers.”In addition to the new Dallas store, Karat Home recently acquired a 250,000 square foot Houston distribution center and is designing 20,000 square feet of space inside the facility from the ground up to serve as a home furnishings and interior design center. The new design center will support regional distribution, merchandising, and trade partnerships across Texas and the broader Gulf Coast region.About Z Gallerie:Z Gallerie is a leading home décor and furniture retailer known for distinctive, stylish offerings that elevate living spaces. Founded in 1979, Z Gallerie is a brand of Karat Home, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The brand offers an extensive range of furnishings, lighting, art, and home accessories that combine modern trends with timeless elegance.

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