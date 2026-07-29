POWR2 Launches Next-Gen POWRBANK MAX: Zero-Transfer UPS, CSA Listing to UL 9540, 5 MWh Scalability

POWR2's next-generation POWRBANK MAX mobile battery energy storage system, now CSA Listed to UL 9540 for the U.S. and Canada.

True double-conversion UPS protection with 0.0 ms transfer time, frequency-agnostic input, and CSA Listing to UL 9540 for the U.S. and Canada.

BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POWR2, a manufacturer of mobile battery energy storage systems (BESS) for commercial, industrial, and utility-grade applications, today announced the next generation of the POWRBANK MAX, now shipping. Mobile battery energy storage systems like POWRBANK MAX give operators a quieter, cleaner alternative to diesel generation, without the fuel logistics, while still delivering the continuous output and dispatchable scale a job site or fleet actually needs. Each unit delivers 250 kVA of continuous output and 500 kWh of usable energy, with parallel capability across up to 10 units for 2.5 MVA / 5 MWh of dispatchable capacity from a single deployment. These MAX units operate under POWR2's proprietary ADVANTAGE energy control platform, giving authorized users full remote monitoring and control from any browser.

The new generation is built on true double-conversion architecture, delivering uninterruptible power with a 0.0 millisecond transfer time. There's no switchover moment between sources. Output is generated continuously by the unit's own inverters rather than passed through from whatever's feeding it. That same architecture accepts virtually any input frequency and maintains a stable 60Hz output, with power factor corrected to 0.98, keeping the source and the load fully isolated from each other's distortions.

The next generation of MAX units are CSA Listed to UL 9540 for the U.S. and Canada, a credential that expands POWRBANK MAX eligibility across North American commercial, federal, and regulated procurement processes.

These credentials open the door to a wider range of deployments, from construction sites with high transient loads to telecom and data backup to large-scale events, hybrid genset displacement, and international sites where incoming power frequency can't be guaranteed.

“This generation adds a level of power quality customers haven't had from mobile storage before,” said Hudson Nunn, VP Revenue, POWR2. “True zero-transfer-time protection and frequency-agnostic input, alongside the safety credentials procurement teams require and the remote-control operations teams expect.”

Key specifications of the next-generation POWRBANK MAX:

• 250 kVA continuous output, 500 kWh per unit

• True double-conversion UPS protection, 0.0 ms transfer time

• Accepts virtually any input frequency, maintains a stable 60Hz output

• Power factor corrected to 0.98

• Parallel capability up to 10 units (2.5 MVA / 5 MWh)

• CSA Listed to UL 9540 for the U.S. and Canada

• ADVANTAGE remote monitoring and control via secure portal

• Approximately 2.82 GWh lifetime throughput per unit

• Parasitic loss under 1 kW in typical operating conditions

• Assembled in the USA

The ADVANTAGE platform gives authorized users full operational control of each unit, whether they're standing in front of it or a continent away. POWR2 service teams can remotely access a unit's internal systems, including the BMS, PCS, HVAC, and PLC, from any cellular-connected site, reducing dispatch requirements and accelerating field response.

These next generation units have already proven themselves under pressure. Five POWRBANK MAX units powered the F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, handling peak loads of 1.1 MW with zero downtime across 168 hours.

Customers and partners can read the full F1 case study, request specifications, and schedule project consultations at POWR2.com.

About POWR2

POWR2, a manufacturer in the United States, engineers scalable, high-performance energy storage technology to increase energy efficiency, anywhere you work. With each deployment, the POWR2 POWRBANK mobile BESS is helping industries make the most of their energy, streamline operations, reduce overhead, and meet evolving energy demands. To learn more, visit POWR2.com.



Contact:

Kevin Sturmer | kevin.sturmer@powr2.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.