Kevin Mackey and Christie Kramer-Codner of Epoch Concepts Named to 2026 Colorado Titan 100

Christie Kramer-Codner, Epoch Concepts Chief Operating Officer Kevin Mackey, Epoch Concepts President Epoch Concepts

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced that President Kevin Mackey and Chief Operating Officer Christie Kramer-Codner have been named to the 2026 Colorado Titan 100.The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision and passion in building and leading their organizations.As President of Epoch Concepts, Mackey plays a critical role in driving the company’s strategic growth and strengthening partnerships across the defense and federal IT landscape. His leadership has helped position Epoch Concepts as a trusted provider of advanced technology solutions that support some of the nation’s most critical missions.“As the demands on government and defense organizations continue to evolve, our focus remains on delivering innovative solutions and building strong partnerships that help our customers achieve their missions,” said Mackey. “It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many exceptional leaders across Colorado.”Kramer-Codner, who was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2023, oversees key operational functions across the organization, including accounting, operations, inside account management, marketing, and contracts. Since joining Epoch Concepts in 2013, she has played a central role in the company’s growth.“I’m incredibly proud of the team we’ve built at Epoch Concepts,” said Kramer-Codner. “This recognition reflects the dedication, resilience and collaboration of our employees who work every day to support our customers and partners.”The 2026 Colorado Titan 100 honorees will be celebrated at the annual awards event later this year, where the state’s top executives will be recognized for their leadership and impact across industries.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com

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