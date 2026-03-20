ABL Diagnostics Expands HIV Sequencing Expertise into TB Drug Resistance Profiling with New NGS Solutions

WOIPPY, FRANCE, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, today announced major advancements in its Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) portfolio, combining its current CE-IVD marked DeepChekAssay 13‑Plex KB and BacterioChek software with the development of new research next‑generation sequencing (NGS) solutions for comprehensive drug resistance detection and genomic surveillance.At the core of its current offering, ABL Diagnostics commercializes the CE-IVD marked DeepChekAssay 13-Plex KB Drug Susceptibility Testing assay, a multiplex PCR solution enabling the detection of key resistance-associated mutations across first- and second-line anti-TB drugs. Designed for use with NGS workflows, the assay supports amplification of MTB DNA directly from clinical specimens and provides actionable genotyping data to guide treatment decisions.This solution is complemented by BacterioChek, ABL Diagnostics’ CE-IVD software for automated analysis and interpretation of MTB Next-Generation Sequencing data, delivering standardized and clinically relevant reports to support laboratories and clinicians.Building on this integrated workflow, ABL Diagnostics has developed two new solutions intended for research use for now:- A 19-gene resistance panel, expanding coverage beyond the current DeepChekAssay 13-Plex but with the same input DNA extraction and using the same PCR cycling program, ensuring seamless adoption for existing users. This panel already covers the full set of genes known to be associated with resistance to currently prescribed anti-tuberculosis drugs. These include first and second line treatments such as rifampicin (rpoB), isoniazid (katG, inhA), ethambutol (embB), pyrazinamide (pncA), fluoroquinolones (gyrA, gyrB), aminoglycosides such as amikacin and kanamycin (rrs, eis), as well as newer and repurposed drugs like linezolid (rplC, rrl) and bedaquiline (atpE, Rv0678). By integrating an expanded set of resistance‑associated genes, the 19‑gene panel delivers broader and more informative insights into MTB drug resistance profiles, supporting ongoing research on emerging therapeutic targets and contributing to the development of next‑generation strategies for improved disease management.- A whole genome MTB solution (~4.4 Mb) based on capture technology, enablingbroad exploration of resistance associated mutationsand supporting high-resolution epidemiological and transmission studies. Beyond addressing current research needs, this whole genome approach offers a forward looking platform capable of uncovering resistance mechanisms related to both established and emerging therapeutic options. This includes next-generation agents such as bedaquiline, delamanid, pretomanid, and linezolid, as well as future compounds under development. By capturing the full genomic landscape of MTB, this solution provides an adaptable foundation for ongoing researchBoth solutions will be commercialized for research use only from Q2 2026. ABL Diagnostics is actively seeking partner laboratories for verification and validation studies. The regulatory roadmap will then progressively evaluate potential future CE IVD marking under the new EU IVD regulation and WHO review process.Tuberculosis remains one of the leading infectious diseases worldwide, with significant unmet medical needs driven by the growing burden of drug-resistant forms. These trends are consistent with data from the U.S. CDC TB Surveillance Report , which highlights evolving resistance patterns in recent isolates. According to recent global estimates, hundreds of thousands of new multidrug-resistant (MDR) and rifampicin-resistant TB cases are reported annually, with treatment success rates remaining substantially lower than for drug-susceptible TB. In addition, surveillance data highlights the continued emergence of resistance to key drug classes, including fluoroquinolones and second-line injectable agents, further complicating treatment strategies.The global market for drug-resistant tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing incidence, the complexity and cost of treatment regimens, and strong support from public health organizations and funding bodies. Market growth projections are supported by recent industry analyses (HTF Market Insights, “Drug Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market”). Market analysts project sustained growth over the coming years, fueled by the adoption of advanced molecular diagnostics and sequencing technologies that enable faster, more accurate, and scalable resistance profiling.The adoption of NGS in clinical microbiology is accelerating this shift toward comprehensive resistance profiling and genomic surveillance, enabling healthcare systems to improve patient outcomes while strengthening public health responses to TB transmission.“Our CE-IVD DeepChekAssay 13-Plex and BacterioChek software already provide laboratories with a robust and integrated solution for MTB drug resistance testing,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics. “With our expanded research pipeline, including a 19-gene panel and a whole genome approach, we are extending this foundation to deliver more research tools for ongoing research, helping accelerate the discovery of new resistance pathways and informing next generation strategies for improved disease management and therapeutic innovation.”About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

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