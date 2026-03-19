Global survey reveals clean restrooms are now essential to winning repeat customers

XLERATOR’s high-speed, touchless drying provides a hygienic solution, while supporting sustainability goals.

MetrixLab research shows 100% agree dirty restrooms reflect poorly on the establishment, with the #1 contributing factor being paper towel mess.

A dirty restroom experience directly affects a business’s bottom line and works against customer retention. XLERATOR hand drying solutions are the simple answer.” — William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the post-pandemic world, restroom cleanliness has become a critical part of the customer experience, especially in restaurants and other high-traffic facilities. A clean restroom reinforces confidence in an establishment, while a dirty one can quickly impact repeat business. Excel Dryer, Inc. , a leader in touchless hand drying technology, partnered with global market research firm MetrixLab to conduct an unprecedented international study, Post-Pandemic Perceptions of Commercial Restrooms . The survey gathered insights from more than 4,000 participants across the United States, Europe and Asia, including restaurant owners, facility managers, architects, design professionals and consumers.The results revealed three universal truths across all demographics and regions:• Cleanliness and hygiene are the number one concern in commercial restrooms• 100% agree that a dirty restroom reflects poorly on an establishment• #1 contributors to a dirty restroom are paper towels on the floor and overflowing trash cans• 80% of respondents said they would not, or might not, return to a restaurant with a dirty restroom.“Restrooms are a direct extension of the guest experience,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer. “A dirty restroom experience directly affects a business’s bottom line and works against customer retention. XLERATOR hand drying solutions are the simple answer to what’s been identified as the #1 contributing factor: paper towels.”Facility managers and restaurant owners reported increased restroom usage, stronger demand for touchless features and greater awareness of how restroom conditions affect customer loyalty. All agreed that compared to paper towels, touchless hand dryers are more hygienic, lower maintenance and more cost-effective over time.With 75% of U.S. consumers now washing their hands up to 10 times per day, restrooms must keep up with higher expectations and heavier traffic. Excel Dryer continues to support restaurants and facilities with high-efficiency hand dryers featuring adjustable controls, improved motor technology for longer life and optional electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) filtration for added hygienic protection.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost-effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com ###

Excel Dryer Global Survey: How Restaurant Owners Feel Restroom Cleanliness Impacts Repeat Business

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