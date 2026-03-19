FutureWorks Commission to Guide Response to Impacts of AI

With artificial intelligence poised to reconfigure the global labor market, Governor Kathy Hochul today launched the FutureWorks Commission to advise on policy and private sector interventions which protect the economic security of workers while harnessing the economic benefits of AI. This blue ribbon Commission will be composed of nation-leading experts, workers’ advocates, and business leaders, and will be charged with advising Governor Hochul on how to navigate the AI transition, so that the benefits of AI can be shared among New York’s families, workers, and small businesses — not just large corporations.

This announcement builds on Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to strengthen New York’s position as the responsible AI capital of the nation through her groundbreaking initiatives like Empire AI, her first-in-the-nation legislative victories to address emerging technology safety, and providing free community college for adult learners in high-demand fields through SUNY and CUNY. These programs will be complemented by new efforts to train students, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and the State workforce in AI skills.

“During a time of rapid technological evolution, it is crucial that New York embraces the best AI has to offer in terms of efficiency and innovation, but also we as a state have to reckon with the ways it's poised to disrupt some of the foundations of our society,” Governor Hochul said. “My ambition for New York is to lead the nation in AI innovation with a workforce that’s ready to use AI to their advantage — not be victims of it.”

With the dizzying pace of AI innovation, there is no clear consensus on AI’s ultimate impact on the labor market. Credible research presents a wide spectrum of uncertainty, with some estimates pointing to more than 30 percent of all workers facing significant disruption or displacement from increasing adoption of AI. Additionally, reports have shown that entry level corporate jobs in New York City have fallen 37% between 2022 and 2024, a change which may be partially attributable to AI adoption. Governor Hochul also recently met privately with New Yorkers affected by layoffs in the tech sector who are concerned about AI and its impact on their careers.

The FutureWorks Commission will work to identify real-time data strategies for monitoring AI’s impact, and identify policy and private sector interventions to ensure New York’s workers, families and small businesses, not just large corporations, stand to gain from the potential benefits of AI.

The FutureWorks Commission builds on a strong platform of previous work by Governor Hochul to ensure AI adoption is compatible with the public good and that New York’s workforce and economy are ready for the future. As a result of previous engagements with the Governor’s Emerging Technology Advisory Board (ETAB), Governor Hochul is announcing the launch of two initiatives to help uplift and prepare workers and small businesses for a technological transition:

AI Prep

To equalize access to AI careers, ESD will launch AI Prep, an innovativeworkforce development initiative designed to expand access to the skills and opportunities needed for careers in AI. The program will focus on equipping low-income New Yorkers with in-demand AI capabilities and connecting them to internships and job opportunities with leading New York tech companies.

AI Prep will feature two targeted tracks to support individuals underrepresented in the tech sector who face barriers to accessing training:

AI Prep for Internships: Will provide undergraduate students with AI training to secure paid internship opportunities at leading tech companies.

Will provide undergraduate students with AI training to secure paid internship opportunities at leading tech companies. AI Prep for Jobs: Will connect low-income New Yorkers facing barriers to employment with AI careers through accelerated training programs and boot camps as alternatives to traditional degree pathways.

Following a competitive evaluation process, ESD has conditionally designated the State University of New York to lead AI Prep for Internships and Pursuit to lead AI Prep for Jobs. Together, these partners will deliver meaningful, career-connected AI opportunities for New Yorkers.

Training for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

To assist small businesses with AI education and adoption, ESD will partner with New York’s network of Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers(EAC) to provide AI training to entrepreneurs and small businesses across the state. These Centers are strategically located in disadvantaged communities in every region of New York, opening the door to small businesses seeking to better capitalize on AI’s transformational power.

To further advance Governor Hochul’sbold objectives, ESD selected Welcome to Chinatown to serve as the AI Specialist EAC, acting as a statewide hub for AI-focused training and technical assistance. In this role, Welcome to Chinatown will provide one-on-one specialized AI support to entrepreneurs, train EACs across the network, and develop a standardized AI curriculum to be used by all EACs, ensuring small businesses across New York can access the tools and support needed to adopt AI and grow.

State Workforce Training

Governor Hochul has committed to extending training to State employees about how to responsibly use AI safely in the workplace, complemented with a secure generative AI tool to help with hands-on application of the training. The State recently completed a Pilot program with over 1,000 employees and is evaluating steps for expansion.

Governor Hochul’s Innovation Agenda

Governor Hochul’s commitment to advancing New York’s leadership in artificial intelligence builds on her broader agenda to expand cutting-edge technology development in the Empire State. Governor Hochullaunched the historic Empire AI initiative, a $500 million partnership of New York’s leading public and private universities who have come together to establish a state-of-the-art AI computing center at SUNY’s University at Buffalo. Empire AI is already facilitating statewide innovation, research, and development of AI technologies.

In 2024, Governor Hochul launched the inaugural Emerging Technology Advisory Board — an independent group of industry leaders co-chaired by IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Girls Who Code CEO Dr. Tarika Barrett tasked with informing and accelerating New York’s transformation into a hub for growth and innovation. The Board released their initial recommendations in December 2024. The Governor then announced a series of initiatives as part of her 2025 State of the State, including training students for AI-enabled jobs, funding NY AI startups, supporting small businesses with AI adoption and tracking the potential impact of new technologies on the workforce.

At the Governor’s direction, ITS wrote and issued the first-ever statewide policy on the Acceptable Use of AI Technologies, which now serves as a roadmap for state agencies to adopt AI thoughtfully, safely and responsibly, while optimizing efficiencies and delivering quicker and better results for their constituents.