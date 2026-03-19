Market Logic Network Begins Development of Subscription-Based Zoho Marketplace Extension for B2B Company Intelligence

Market Logic Network

New SaaS extension will bring OpenAPI-powered company data enrichment and AI-driven lead qualification to Zoho CRM users across Europe and global markets

This is a natural evolution of what we’ve already built. We started by solving the problem internally for our clients, now we are making that same infrastructure available for businesses worldwide.” — Jordi Argomaniz, Co-Founder

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Logic Network today announced the initiation of development for a subscription-based extension to be released on the Zoho Marketplace, designed to make advanced company intelligence and CRM enrichment capabilities accessible to businesses using Zoho CRM The upcoming extension will build on Market Logic Network’s recently announced integration with OpenAPI, transforming the underlying infrastructure into a scalable, productized solution available to a broader global audience.Once released, the extension will allow Zoho CRM users to access real-time company data, automate lead qualification , and enhance CRM records with verified business intelligence across multiple jurisdictions through a subscription-based model.From Custom Integration to Scalable SaaS SolutionFollowing the launch of its OpenAPI and Zoho CRM integration, Market Logic Network is now moving to productize the technology as a marketplace-ready application.While the initial integration was deployed as part of the company’s broader automation ecosystem for clients, the new extension is designed to make these capabilities accessible to any Zoho CRM user operating in supported markets.Expanding Access to Verified Company IntelligenceThe planned extension will enable organizations to enrich CRM data using verified company information sourced from official registries across Europe and international markets.Businesses using Zoho CRM will be able to access structured company data such as:- Legal entity details and operational status- VAT and tax identification validation- Registered addresses and company classifications- Ownership structures and stakeholder information- Financial indicators (where available by jurisdiction)The system will support multiple European countries including Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, and Portugal, along with a global company lookup capability.By embedding this data directly within Zoho CRM, the extension aims to eliminate the need for manual research and fragmented external data tools.Built for Modern B2B Sales and Marketing TeamsThe extension is designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in B2B operations: poor data quality within CRM systems.Organizations frequently rely on incomplete or outdated company data, leading to inefficient sales processes, misaligned marketing campaigns, and increased compliance risk.Market Logic Network’s marketplace solution aims to provide:- Automated Company EnrichmentInstant population of CRM records with verified company data at the point of lead creation.- AI-Driven Lead QualificationIntegration with AI-based scoring models to prioritize leads based on company size, sector, geography, and financial indicators.- Improved CRM Data QualityContinuous access to standardized, structured company information across multiple jurisdictions.- Enhanced Marketing SegmentationMore precise targeting based on real company attributes rather than self-reported or incomplete data.- Cross-Border IntelligenceA unified view of prospects across different countries without switching between multiple data providers.Subscription-Based Model for Scalable AdoptionThe extension will be offered as a subscription-based product within Zoho Marketplace, enabling businesses of different sizes to adopt the solution based on their operational needs. This model allows companies to access advanced company intelligence capabilities without requiring custom development or complex integrations.Market Logic Network stated that pricing tiers and feature packages will be structured to support both small and mid-sized businesses as well as larger organizations with international operations.Strengthening the Zoho EcosystemBy launching the extension on Zoho Marketplace, Market Logic Network aims to contribute to the growing ecosystem of applications that extend the functionality of Zoho CRM.The company’s focus is to provide a native, seamless experience that integrates directly into existing CRM workflows without disrupting user operations.This approach aligns with the increasing demand for modular, scalable tools that enhance CRM performance while maintaining ease of use.Roadmap and Future CapabilitiesMarket Logic Network confirmed that the marketplace extension is part of a broader product development roadmap focused on automation, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence.Planned future enhancements include:- Expanded financial data coverage across additional European markets- Advanced AI-driven predictive lead scoring models- Automated workflow triggers based on real-time company data changes- Deeper integrations with marketing platforms such as email and advertising systems- Pre-configured automation templates for rapid deploymentThe company expects the extension to evolve into a comprehensive intelligence layer supporting CRM, marketing, and sales operations within a unified environment.About Market Logic Network LLCMarket Logic Network specializes in CRM integration, marketing automation , custom AI agents, business intelligence dashboards, e-commerce automation, web development, and social media management.Its multidisciplinary team designs and builds scalable digital systems that enable organizations to grow efficiently while reducing operational complexity.More information is available at:

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