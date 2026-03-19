Carebox to Host Interactive Session on Eliminating Recruitment Dead Ends at Patients as Partners 2026

Patients are not disengaging because they lack interest in research. They disengage when systems fail to connect.” — Caroline Melendez Daigle, Vice President of Services at Carebox

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carebox Healthcare Solutions, the leader in clinical trial patient engagement, will host an interactive panel at Patients as Partners , taking place March 24–26, 2026 in Boston. Carebox will exhibit at Booth 16 and present its featured interactive session, “Mind the Gaps” in Patient Recruitment: Fixing Dead Ends, Misalignments, and Blind Spots to Drive Successful Outcomes, on Wednesday, March 25 from 1:45 PM to 2:40 PM.Patients eager to participate in clinical research too often encounter stalled referrals, fragmented systems, and unclear next steps. These breakdowns create frustration for patients and limit sponsors’ visibility into where engagement is failing. Carebox’s session will bring together sponsor and advocacy leaders to identify where recruitment gaps occur and explore practical, scalable solutions.Moderated by Caroline Melendez Daigle, Vice President of Services at Carebox, the panel brings together senior executives from global pharmaceutical sponsors and nationally recognized patient advocacy organizations to share real-world perspectives on improving recruitment engagement and operational follow-through.Through a hands-on exercise, attendees will examine breakdowns in the patient recruitment journey and collaborate on building a more connected path from awareness to enrollment.“Patients are not disengaging because they lack interest in research. They disengage when systems fail to connect,” said Caroline Melendez Daigle, Vice President of Services at Carebox. “This session is designed to focus on practical ways sponsors, advocacy groups, and sites can improve coordination, communication, and follow-through.”Carebox will also demonstrate how its patient engagement and navigation solutions provide sponsors with greater visibility into referral pathways, engagement activity, and recruitment bottlenecks, helping eliminate dead ends and improve enrollment outcomes.Conference attendees are encouraged to visit Carebox at Booth 16 to learn more about how connected recruitment strategies can transform the patient experience and drive more successful trial outcomes.About CareboxCarebox is a clinical trial patient recruitment technology company dedicated to improving access to research-based treatment options for patients and accelerating drug development for pharmaceutical companies. By connecting patients and physicians with relevant clinical trials, Carebox addresses the primary bottleneck in clinical research recruitment—bridging the gap between complex trial landscapes and those seeking care. As the industry evolves with precision medicine, diversity goals, and digital health expectations, Carebox is at the forefront of transforming how the industry informs and engages patients in clinical trials. Learn more at careboxhealth.com

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