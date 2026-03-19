Freedom Ignited Announces "Honor in the Skies": A Heart-Led Community Tribute to Dothan’s Military Families

Freedom Ignited

DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Ignited , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is proud to announce its inaugural flagship event, "Honor in the Skies," taking place on Armed Forces Day, May 16, 2026, at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Built on the principle that our military families have given so much to this nation, Freedom Ignited is providing the Wiregrass community a powerful opportunity to give back and show their collective support.In a move to ensure the event is accessible to every citizen, admission is free to the public. Freedom Ignited is instead inviting the community to "give from the heart" through a $20.00 suggested parking donation. 100% of these donations and event proceeds will directly benefit Military Families, the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).A Powerful Display of Military Might"Honor in the Skies" brings the "Home of Army Aviation" to the forefront with an awe-inspiring display of aerial and ground power:The Colors from Above: The opening ceremony will feature an elite Skydiving Team performing a precision high-altitude descent, delivering the American Flag from the clouds in a breathtaking tribute to our nation’s heroes.Fort Rucker Static Displays: For the first time on this scale at the fairgrounds, Fort Rucker will showcase several military helicopters, allowing families to meet the crews and explore the aircraft that define the Wiregrass legacy.The Sound of Freedom: The Friends of Army Aviation will be on-site offering their legendary Huey helicopter rides, giving attendees a chance to fly in a piece of living history.Interactive Community FestivalGates open at 11:00 AM with a dedicated Sensory Hour, allowing individuals with sensitivities to enjoy the static displays and "Touch-A-Truck" zone in a quiet, siren-free environment.Touch-A-Truck Extravaganza: A massive, hands-on experience featuring military transports, heavy construction equipment, and emergency vehicles.Vendor Village & Food Truck Alley: A sprawling marketplace of local artisans and small businesses alongside the region’s premier mobile gourmet kitchens.The "Freedom Stage" & Record-Breaking FinaleLive music kicks off at 12:00 PM on the Midway Stage, featuring a high-energy lineup:Headliner: The Rock Mob (80s & 90s Rock)Featured Artist: Kiera Howell (American Idol Top 30 Finalist)Full Roster: Otha Allen Jr., Wiregrass Collective, Noah Swanson, Jared Harden, and Up to No Good.The evening will culminate in the largest fireworks display Dothan has ever seen, featuring a surprise "Feel the Heat" finale—a pyrotechnic experience designed to let the crowd physically feel the warmth of the tribute as the sky ignites."Our military families have given so much; this is our opportunity to give back and show our support," says Charles McKinley of Freedom Ignited, sponsor of the massive ILL EAGLE Fireworks display. "By removing the barrier of a ticket price, we are inviting the community to give from the heart. When you arrive and provide that $20 parking donation—or whatever you can give—you are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our local heroes."Freedom Ignited is actively seeking corporate partners to help fuel this mission of gratitude. For more information, to volunteer, or to become a partner, visit www.freedomignited.us Media Contact:Charles McKinleyFreedom Ignited866-535-7976

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