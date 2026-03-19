Rob’s Quality Construction Corporation Inc Recognized as TrustedPros 2025 Award Winner

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Burlington contractor receives TrustedPros recognition as an 11-time award winner for renovation and construction services.

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob’s Quality Construction Corporation Inc, a Burlington-based contracting company, has been recognized as a TrustedPros 2025 award winner. The recognition marks the company’s continued standing within the TrustedPros platform and highlights its achievement as an 11-time award recipient.TrustedPros is a platform that connects homeowners with reviewed and verified contractors across Canada. Awards are based on customer feedback, service quality, and consistency over time. Rob’s Quality Construction Corporation Inc’s repeated recognition reflects its ongoing work providing renovation and construction services to homeowners in Burlington and surrounding communities.For more than 15 years, Rob’s Quality Construction Corporation Inc has specialized in residential renovation and remodeling projects. The company provides services across several categories including architecture and design, general contracting, home improvements and renovations, and kitchen renovations.The company’s approach focuses on delivering dependable craftsmanship while maintaining clear communication with homeowners throughout each project. From initial planning through to project completion, Rob’s Quality Construction works to ensure that expectations are clearly understood and results align with the homeowner’s vision.Owner Rob Szulimowski says the recognition reflects the continued support of clients and the importance of maintaining consistent service standards.“I am grateful to be recognized through TrustedPros and appreciate the continued support of our clients,” said Szulimowski. “Our focus has always been on delivering quality workmanship and ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout their renovation projects.”Rob’s Quality Construction Corporation Inc continues to serve homeowners across Burlington and nearby areas by providing renovation solutions designed to improve both the functionality and appearance of residential properties. The company emphasizes the use of reliable materials and practical construction methods to ensure long-term results.Achieving recognition as an 11-time TrustedPros award winner reflects the company’s consistency in delivering renovation services and maintaining positive relationships with clients over time.Homeowners interested in learning more about Rob’s Quality Construction Corporation Inc and its services can visit the company’s profile on the TrustedPros platform.Additional information about the company and its renovation services is available on the official website at rqconstruction.ca.

Rob's Quality Construction

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