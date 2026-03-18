Stream Advisory Issued for the Tuttle Creek Cove on the Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the Tuttle Creek Cove on the Tuttle Creek Lake.

The issuance of the stream advisory results from the release of diesel fuel from a tank on a commercial barge. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 and KDHE are assessing the extent of the spill to maintain minimal impact on the affected area.

The public are advised to avoid the cove until recovery and remediation efforts are concluded.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once conditions have been evaluated and contact with the water has been deemed safe

###