The Working Assembly Launches Wild Roman, a New Men’s Skincare Brand Built on Ancient Principles and Modern Design

Wild Roman Brand Wild Roman Packaging Wild Roman Product Lineup

I wanted a routine that matched the standards I held for myself in every other area of my life. That's what Wild Roman stands for. An ingredient list your grandfather would actually understand” — Sahil Bloom, founder of Wild Roman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global branding and design agency The Working Assembly announces the launch of Wild Roman , a new men’s skincare brand developed through the agency’s full strategic and creative process – from positioning and identity to packaging and launch creative.In a market long defined by purely functional grooming products or performance-driven promises of looking sharper and more competitive, The Working Assembly identified an opportunity to position the brand around something deeper – a daily practice rooted in self-respect, structure and restraint."I got sick of putting things on my skin that I'd never put in my body. I wanted a routine that matched the standards I held for myself in every other area of my life. That's what Wild Roman stands for. An ingredient list your grandfather would actually understand,” explained Sahil Bloom, founder of Wild Roman.Drawing inspiration from classical Roman ideals of strength, order and self-mastery, the agency developed a brand philosophy that reframes skincare as a grounded part of modern life rather than a cosmetic routine.“The most compelling brands today aren’t built around trends – they’re built around belief systems,” said Jolene Delisle, founder of The Working Assembly. “With Wild Roman, we focused on creating a brand that feels enduring and reflects quiet confidence and personal standards rather than performative masculinity.”The Working Assembly led the brand’s development across:• Brand strategy and positioning• Verbal identity and messaging• Logo and visual identity system• Packaging design and material strategy• Launch creative and brand storytellingVisually, the agency crafted a brand identity blending classical influence with modern minimalism. Architectural forms, restrained typography and a grounded tonal palette give the brand a sense of permanence and clarity.The design language is intentionally controlled and understated, reflecting the brand’s central idea: strength expressed through simplicity.While the formulations themselves were developed over 18 months and feature 100% natural ingredients including grass-fed tallow, cold-pressed oils and wild botanicals, The Working Assembly’s focus was ensuring the philosophy extended across every aspect of the brand experience – from messaging and materials to tone and visual presence.The result is a men’s skincare brand that stands apart in a crowded category through precision, restraint and clarity.As expectations around modern masculinity continue to evolve, Wild Roman positions skincare not as indulgence but as part of a consistent daily practice rooted in intention and self-respect. Wild Roman launches with a guiding internal standard that shaped the brand from the beginning: No shortcuts. Ever.

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