Eveliqure and Serum Institute of India Announce Strategic Collaboration on the Development of Anti-Diarrhoeal Vaccines

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eveliqure Biotechnologies GmbH, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Shigella and ETEC vaccine development, and Serum Institute of India (SII), a Cyrus Poonawalla group company and the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, today announced a strategic collaboration and licence agreement for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of novel anti-diarrhoeal vaccines targeting significant global health pathogens.

Under the collaboration, SII will obtain non-exclusive global rights to ShigETEC, Eveliqure’s proprietary vaccine program targeting Shigella and enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC), for paediatric populations. The collaboration aims to develop broad-spectrum anti-diarrhoeal vaccines and accelerate clinical development and global access to these critical vaccines for children. Eveliqure will receive a one-time upfront fee along with development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, in addition to royalties on net sales. The companies will collaborate continuously throughout the program, with SII leading the development and global commercialisation efforts. Eveliqure will retain rights to the traveller and military markets and remains free to pursue additional collaborations in these fields.

Diarrhoeal diseases are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, particularly among children under five in low- and middle-income countries. Despite improvements in sanitation and healthcare, there remains a substantial need for safe, effective, and broadly protective vaccines. Currently, no licenced vaccines exist to prevent infections from the two most prevalent bacterial pathogens, Shigella and ETEC, which account for approximately 200 million diarrhoea cases annually in children under five and contribute to unacceptably high mortality rates and development deficits (stunting). In addition to people living in endemic countries, travellers, deployed military units, and disaster response personnel face considerable risk of acquiring infections, with significant impacts on daily activities. The emergence and global spread of multi-drug resistant Shigella strains increasingly restricts available therapeutic options.

ShigETEC, an oral live attenuated vaccine candidate, is derived from an engineered Shigella strain lacking the ability to invade gut epithelial cells, eliminating a key virulence feature of shigellosis. By deleting highly variable sugar antigens on the bacterial surface, the vaccine is designed to induce broad-spectrum Shigella immune protection. In addition, ShigETEC expresses ETEC toxoid antigens to induce protective antibodies capable of inactivating potent diarrhoeagenic toxins. Following successful completion of a Phase 1a tolerability and immunogenicity study (NCT05409196) in European adults, Eveliqure advanced ShigETEC into paediatric development with a Phase 1b study in Bangladesh (Identifier: NCT05987488) covering different age groups, including infants of 6-11 months. This trial has recently finished, and data analysis is underway. An ongoing Phase 2b CHIM (controlled human infection model) study in the US (Identifier: NCT07049159) enrolling healthy, Shigella-naïve adults is expected to report results in 2026.

“We are excited to collaborate with SII in an area of significant unmet need. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver high-impact vaccines worldwide, particularly to the most vulnerable populations, young children living in endemic countries.”, said Dr. Gábor Somogyi, CEO of Eveliqure.

“This collaboration represents a transformative step for Eveliqure. By combining our innovative platform with SII’s global development and commercial expertise, and its leading position in paediatric vaccines, we are well-positioned to deliver novel vaccines to meaningfully reduce the global burden of diarrhoeal diseases.”, commented Dr. Eszter Nagy, President of Eveliqure.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Eveliqure to advance the development of vaccines targeting major causes of diarrhoeal disease. By combining Eveliqure’s innovation with SII’s global development and manufacturing expertise, we aim to accelerate access to effective vaccines for children in regions that need them most.”, said Dr. Umesh Shaligram, Executive Director, SII.



The Phase 2b study (NCT07049159) is being conducted at the Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD, USA) and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under contract #75N93020C00048, awarded to Eveliqure. The Phase 1b tolerability, dose finding and immunogenicity study has been conducted in collaboration with icddr’b in Dhaka. The project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 81556, awarded to the SHIGETECVAX consortium.



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ABOUT SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, is a global leader in vaccine manufacturing, dedicated to providing affordable vaccines worldwide. Present across 170+ countries, including the US, UK, and Europe, SII holds the distinction of being the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. SII’s multifunctional production and one-of-the-largest facility in Manjri, Pune, with an annual capacity of 4 billion doses, has saved over 30 million lives over the years.

Founded in 1966, SII’s primary mission is to produce life-saving immunobiological drugs, with a particular emphasis on affordability and accessibility. Guided by a strong commitment to improving global health, the company has played a pivotal role in reducing the prices of essential vaccines, such as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, HIB, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella. Notably, they are the manufacturers of ‘Pneumosil,’ the world’s most affordable PCV, and the first indigenous qHPV vaccine in India. Moreover, SII has been at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19, delivering over 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

To further expand its global presence and ensure widespread vaccine availability, SII has established Serum Life Sciences Ltd, a subsidiary in the UK. Through relentless pursuit of innovation, SII continues to champion the cause of affordable vaccines, making a positive impact on the lives of millions worldwide. www.seruminstitute.com



ABOUT EVELIQURE

Eveliqure Biotechnologies (www.eveliqure.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative vaccines to prevent infectious diseases with significant global impact. Using proprietary technologies, Eveliqure is advancing candidates against enteric pathogens such as Shigella and ETEC - major causes of diarrhoeal illness in low-resource settings and among travellers from high-income countries. In addition to addressing unmet needs in global health, Eveliqure is targeting the travel health market with safe and effective solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the company is supported by CEBINA (Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator, www.cebina.eu), a Vienna-based incubator that drives the translation of scientific innovation into healthcare solutions through an ecosystem designed to enable capital-efficient, accelerated development of biotech ventures.

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