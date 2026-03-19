Cambre & Associates Expands Legal Representation for Rideshare Accident Victims Across Greater Atlanta

Cambre & Associates Logo

Atlanta personal injury firm intensifies focus on Uber and Lyft accident claims as rideshare-related injuries continue rising across Georgia.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers has expanded its legal representation services for rideshare accident victims across Greater Atlanta, responding to a steady increase in Uber and Lyft collision claims throughout the region. The Atlanta-based personal injury firm, which has served Georgia accident victims since 2014, now dedicates additional resources and legal expertise specifically to the complex liability questions that arise when accidents involve rideshare drivers, passengers, or bystanders.Rideshare accidents present unique legal challenges that differ significantly from standard auto collision cases. Determining liability often requires analyzing the driver's active status on the rideshare app at the moment of impact, the coverage tier of the applicable insurance policy, and whether the rideshare company, the driver's personal insurer, or multiple parties bear responsibility for damages. Cambre & Associates has developed detailed intake procedures and case management processes to address these complexities efficiently for injured clients."Atlanta's rideshare activity has grown dramatically over the past several years, and so has the number of accident victims who come to us confused about who is responsible for their injuries," said Glenn Cambre Jr., founder of Cambre & Associates. "Whether you were a passenger in an Uber, struck by a Lyft driver while crossing the street, or injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a rideshare vehicle, the path to compensation is not always straightforward. Our team is built to untangle those questions quickly so clients can focus on recovering."Georgia law and Uber's and Lyft's corporate insurance structures have both evolved over recent years, creating a layered coverage environment that requires experienced legal navigation. When a rideshare driver is logged into the app but has not yet accepted a ride, a different coverage level applies than when the driver is actively transporting a passenger. Cambre & Associates attorneys work to identify the applicable coverage tier from the first consultation, giving clients a clear picture of available compensation early in the process.The firm's expanded rideshare practice builds on its existing personal injury foundation across Georgia. Cambre & Associates handles car accidents, truck collisions, slip and fall incidents, wrongful death claims, and catastrophic injury cases in addition to rideshare matters. The expanded focus allows the firm to serve Atlanta-area clients whose injuries stem from the growing segment of vehicle traffic represented by app-based transportation services.Atlanta ranks among the top cities in the Southeast for rideshare usage, with high concentrations of Uber and Lyft activity in midtown, downtown, Buckhead, and near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. As the volume of rideshare trips grows across Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Cobb counties, so does the frequency of accidents involving these vehicles. Cambre & Associates serves clients throughout this Metro Atlanta footprint from its Parklake Drive office.Victims injured in rideshare accidents are often unsure whether to file claims against the driver directly, the rideshare company, or both. In many cases, initial claims are denied or minimized by insurance adjusters representing corporate interests rather than the injured party. Cambre & Associates operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no legal fees unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf.The firm emphasizes early legal consultation for rideshare accident victims, particularly given Georgia's two-year statute of limitations for personal injury claims and the importance of preserving digital evidence such as trip records, GPS data, and in-app timestamps that can establish driver status at the moment of a crash. Prompt legal guidance helps clients avoid missteps that could reduce or forfeit their right to recovery.Cambre & Associates accepts rideshare accident cases on behalf of injured passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, and occupants of other vehicles involved in collisions with Uber or Lyft drivers. Consultations are available by phone and in person at the firm's Atlanta office. Information about rideshare accident claims and the firm's personal injury services is available at glenncambre.com.Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers is a personal injury law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, founded in 2014 by Glenn Cambre Jr. The firm represents accident victims across Georgia in cases involving car accidents, truck collisions, rideshare incidents, slip and fall injuries, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury claims. Cambre & Associates serves clients throughout Metro Atlanta and across the state on a contingency fee basis.###Media ContactCambre & Associates Injury & Accident LawyersAddress: 2310 Parklake Dr NE Suite 300 Atlanta, GAPhone: (770) 502-6116Website: https://glenncambre.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.