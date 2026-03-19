$8.25 Million Settlement Recovered in Catastrophic Commercial Truck Collision Case

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A catastrophic commercial truck collision has resulted in an $8.25 million recovery for a severely injured family.A commercial truck collision case has resulted in an $8.25 million settlement involving multiple injured parties.The matter, filed as case No. 23STCV19409, arises from a head-on collision that occurred when a commercial truck entered oncoming traffic along a mountain roadway. The incident led to serious injuries affecting several members of the same family. Medical care included emergency treatment, surgical procedures, extended hospitalization, and ongoing follow-up care. Some individuals may require continued medical support and long-term care planning.During the course of the case, the legal team conducted an investigation and pursued litigation to assess liability and document the full scope of damages. The settlement includes compensation for medical expenses, anticipated future care, lost income, and other damages recognized under applicable law.Commercial trucking cases can involve multiple factors, including regulatory compliance, corporate responsibility, and insurance coverage considerations. This case reflects the role of case preparation and legal process in resolving complex personal injury matters.About KJT Law GroupKJT Law Group is a California law firm dedicated to advocating for individuals in personal injury, workers’ compensation, employment and habitability matters statewide. The firm is recognized for meticulous case development, strategic representation, and a long-standing dedication to protecting the rights and interests of its clients.

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