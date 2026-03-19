HEIPI Expands Camera Support Line with Compact Tools for Travel, Wildlife and Hybrid Content Creation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEIPI TECHNOLOGY LIMITED is pleased to announce the expansion of its growing lineup of camera support tools designed for photographers and creators who need stability, portability, and flexibility in changing shooting environments. The product range includes the HEIPI Sabertooth C100 Super Clamp , the HEIPI 3-in-1 Travel Tripod W28S, the HEIPI HPS23 Dual Camera Bracket, and the HEIPI KF17 Mini Ball Head with PAN01 Panoramic Panning Base. Together, the lineup reflects HEIPI’s focus on compact, structurally innovative gear for creators working in the field, on the move, and in space-limited setups.Founded in 2019, HEIPI describes itself as a photography equipment manufacturer built around structural innovation. The brand notes that its original 3-in-1 travel tripod gained major traction through a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2022, helping establish HEIPI within the travel tripod and creator-gear category, where portability and stability are often treated as competing priorities.Among the brand’s current products, the HEIPI Sabertooth C100 is positioned as a super clamp for users who need a lightweight alternative to a conventional tripod in tight or restricted shooting conditions. The C100 weighs 275 grams, folds to 5.7 by 4.2 by 1 inch, and is recommended for equipment loads up to 10 pounds. HEIPI states that the clamp is designed to attach to round pipes, cylindrical poles, flat boards, and square or rectangular structures, while also converting into a freestanding desktop support for flat surfaces. Those capabilities make the C100 relevant for creators looking for a heavy-duty super clamp that can also function in a tabletop tripod role when needed.Additionally, the HEIPI W28S remains central to the brand’s camera tripod offering. The carbon fiber travel tripod uses a patented 3-pillar center column intended to reduce the instability associated with traditional center columns, while maintaining a folded profile comparable to a water bottle. The company lists the W28S at 1.38 kilograms and describes it as a 3-in-1 system that separates into a main tripod, sub-tripod, and ball head. That modular design supports use cases ranging from landscape work to compact tabletop tripod setups and low-angle shooting, without requiring photographers to carry multiple full-size supports. For photographers seeking a travel tripod, a tabletop tripod, a tripod for landscape photography, astrophotography, architectural photography, or commercial photography, the W28S is positioned as a compact option that prioritizes portability without sacrificing stability.For creators managing more than one perspective at a time, the HEIPI HPS23 Dual Camera Bracket is designed to mount and control two independent cameras from a single support head. HEIPI presents the bracket as a tool for wildlife photography, airshows, event videography, and runway coverage, where simultaneous still and video capture can be valuable. The company says the HPS23 expands into two cantilever arms and is engineered to support demanding telephoto configurations while preserving workflow efficiency in the field. As hybrid creators continue producing for multiple platforms at once, this dual camera mount is intended to appeal to professionals balancing horizontal and vertical formats in a single session, including users seeking a tripod for wildlife photography.To round out the lineup, the HEIPI KF17 Mini Ball Head and PAN01 Setup offers a compact mounting solution intended for pocketable everyday carry use. The KF17 functions as both a camera monitor mount and a mini ball head, switching modes through its built-in control mechanism. The company also says the unit supports payloads up to 3.5 kilograms and can be paired with the PAN01 to add independent 360-degree panning. For photographers building lightweight kits around compact supports and camera mount accessories, the combination is positioned as a small-format option that still integrates with broader rigging workflows.“Photographers and creators increasingly need support systems that can move as quickly as they do,” says Jovie of HEIPI TECHNOLOGY LIMITED. “Our goal is to create tools that reduce bulk without compromising the stability, flexibility, and control that serious shooting demands.”For more information, please visit https://heipivision.com/ About HEIPI TECHNOLOGY LIMITEDHEIPI TECHNOLOGY LIMITED is the company behind the HEIP brand, a photography gear manufacturer focused on structurally innovative camera support equipment. Founded in 2019, the brand develops tripods, clamps, heads, and accessories intended to combine portability with professional-grade functionality for photographers and creators.

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