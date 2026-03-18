President Lai meets 2026 Yushan Forum participants

TAIWAN, March 18 - On the afternoon of March 17, President Lai Ching-te met with participants in the 2026 Yushan Forum. In remarks, President Lai emphasized that the government has been making greater efforts to build a more resilient Taiwan, and that Taiwan aims to form not only national teams but also international teams, continuing to harness the power of solidarity with other nations. He said that Taiwan is willing to share its experiences with the world, and stands ready to work with like-minded friends and allies to jointly shoulder responsibilities and tackle challenges. The president expressed hope that the Yushan Forum will continue to serve as a vital platform connecting Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific, and the world, allowing Taiwan to be the source of even more collaboration and the origin of many other friendships.

A transcript of President Lai's remarks follows:

Yesterday, I was honored to attend the opening ceremony of the ninth Yushan Forum. Today, I am delighted to meet you all here at the Presidential Office. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to once again express my gratitude to you for traveling from afar to participate in the forum. Yushan is the highest peak in Taiwan and symbolizes a spirit of steadfast resilience. In recent years, we have made greater efforts to build a more resilient Taiwan. The Yushan Forum brings nations from all regions of the globe and partners from diverse fields to Taiwan to exchange experiences, forge deep partnerships, and together contribute even more to the world.

This year's Yushan Forum has been the largest ever, fully demonstrating the importance that the international community places on Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region. Your presence not only brings your nations' experiences to Taiwan but also underscores the international community's shared expectations for global security and resilience. I would like to thank our distinguished guests for their longstanding support and regard for Taiwan. In the face of a rapidly changing international outlook and a growing rise in non-traditional threats and gray-zone activities, the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region remain our shared goals.

It is said that peace comes through strength. Taiwan plays a crucial role in global supply chains and the first island chain in the [Indo-]Pacific region. We are resolutely pursuing peace while actively enhancing our self-defense capabilities. This is because peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are essential elements of global security and prosperity. Although our nations lie far apart, our pursuit of peace and prosperity transcends distance. As I mentioned in my opening remarks to the forum, Taiwan aims to form not only a national team but also an international team, continuing to harness the power of solidarity with other nations so as to promote global stability, prosperity, and sustainable development. Be it on matters of democratic governance, supply chain resilience, maritime security, or regional stability, Taiwan is willing to continue sharing its experiences with the world. We stand ready to work with like-minded and friendly nations to jointly shoulder responsibilities and resolve challenges.

Our distinguished guests today are from governments, parliaments, academia, and the private sector. We look forward to working closely with all of you to advance bilateral relations across all fields. And among us today are friends visiting Taiwan for the first time and old friends who have returned to us. Every reunion is precious, and every first encounter is to be treasured. Looking ahead, we hope the Yushan Forum will continue to serve as a vital platform connecting Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific, and the world. This will allow Taiwan to be the source of even more collaboration and the origin of many other friendships. In closing, I wish you all a fruitful and successful visit. Thank you very much.

Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Mahendra Chaudhry then delivered remarks, first expressing deepest gratitude on behalf of all foreign delegates, experts, and partners gathered for the 2026 Yushan Forum to President Lai and the government and people of Taiwan for their warm hospitality. He stated that the Yushan Forum has become a vital platform for dialogue, fostering the New Southbound Policy, and strengthening connections between Taiwan and the region, and noted that this year's theme, "Indo-Pacific Partnership Prospects: Taiwan's Values, Technology, and Resilience," highlights the urgent need for collaboration.

Former Prime Minister Chaudhry said that the vibrancy of Taiwan's democracy and innovation is inspiring, recognizing Taiwan's steadfast commitment to regional stability, economic prosperity, and sustainable development. By convening leaders from across the globe, he said, Taiwan facilitates partnerships that bridge oceans and cultures, emphasizing that Taiwan's vision for a more resilient, inclusive, and interconnected Indo-Pacific is deeply impressive.

The former prime minister stated that Taiwan is blessed with Mother Nature's bounty and home to a people with exceptional talent and industry. He also stated that the Yushan Forum not only offers a platform for discussing shared challenges, but also serves as a catalyst for building lasting solutions together. Former Prime Minister Chaudhry closed his remarks by thanking Taiwan for its commitment to fostering international solidarity, saying that they leave determined to enhance collaboration in the years ahead.

Also in attendance were Minister of Information and Communication Technologies of the Republic of Paraguay Gustavo Emigdio Villate Samaniego, Member of the Seimas(parliament) and former Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania Dovilė Šakalienė, Member of the Chamber of Deputies and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský, and Republic of Korea Reform Party Chairman Lee Jun Seok.