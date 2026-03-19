Team One Insurance Services Partners with Adjusto to Modernize Contents Claims Handling for Adjusters and Carriers

The collaboration brings AI-powered contents valuation and workflow clarity to one of the most manual aspects of property claims.

Adjusto stood out because it brings structure and clarity to contents claims without adding unnecessary complexity.” — Katrina Quirk, Chief Operating Officer, Team One Insurance Services

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team One Insurance Services, a national provider of independent adjusting and claims services, has partnered with Adjusto to modernize the handling of contents claims through AI-powered valuation and workflow tools designed specifically for adjusters.

Contents claims remain one of the most detailed and time-consuming elements of property loss. From total-loss fires to theft and displacement events, adjusters must evaluate large volumes of personal property while balancing accuracy, speed, and policyholder sensitivity. Many adjusting teams still rely on fragmented tools and manual research that slow resolution and increase administrative burden.

Through its partnership with Adjusto, Team One is introducing a more structured approach to contents valuation that integrates directly into the adjuster workflow. The platform enables faster, defensible valuations while preserving the judgment and expertise that experienced adjusters bring to complex claims.

For Jeff Martin, CEO of Team One Insurance Services, the decision reflects the company’s broader commitment to evolving the claims experience for both adjusters and the carriers they serve. “Independent adjusters are often asked to navigate some of the most complicated aspects of a claim with limited tools and significant time pressure,” Martin said. “Our responsibility is to equip our teams with solutions that reduce friction while strengthening the quality and consistency of the work. Adjusto gives our adjusters a clearer path through one of the most complex parts of the claim.”

Team One’s operational leadership also emphasized the importance of ensuring new technology enhances adjuster workflows rather than disrupting them.

“Technology should support the way adjusters actually work in the field and at the desk,” said Katrina Quirk, Chief Operating Officer of Team One Insurance Services. “Adjusto stood out because it brings structure and clarity to contents claims without adding unnecessary complexity. Our goal is always to strengthen the adjuster experience while delivering better outcomes for our carrier partners and the policyholders they serve.”

The partnership aligns with Team One’s broader mission to deliver insurance solutions that are seamlessly integrated, distinctly human, and tailored to the evolving needs of the claims industry. The organization continues to expand its service capabilities while investing in tools that help adjusters operate with greater efficiency and confidence.

For Adjusto Founder and CEO Michael Balarezo, the collaboration highlights the importance of supporting the professionals who manage claims at the most critical moments.

Team One wanted a better way to handle contents claims within their own team, reflecting how adjusters actually operate day to day,” said Balarezo. “Team One continues to demonstrate their commitment to improving the claims experience, like they have been for years. Adjusto is very proud of this partnership.”

The companies plan to formally highlight the partnership during the upcoming PLRB conference, where claims leaders and adjusting professionals from across the industry will gather to discuss the future of property claims handling.

About Team One Insurance Services

Team One Insurance Services is a national provider of independent adjusting and claims management solutions serving insurance carriers, MGA's, and other participants across the property and casualty insurance ecosystem. For more than 20 years, Team One has delivered responsive, high-quality claims services across a broad range of property and casualty losses. The company combines deep claims expertise with a technology-enabled operating model, partnering with leading InsurTech firms to enhance efficiency, transparency, and claims outcomes. With a national footprint, Team One is focused on delivering scalable, modern claims solutions that improve operational performance while supporting the needs of clients and the policyholders they serve.

About Adjusto

Adjusto is transforming contents claims from a transaction into a human-centered experience. By combining AI with deep claims expertise, Adjusto simplifies one of the most manual and time-consuming parts of the claims process. The company’s AI-native platform provides real-time, defensible contents valuations that help adjusters move claims forward with greater clarity, speed, and confidence. Built by an adjuster for adjusters, Adjusto empowers carriers, MGAs, TPAs, and independent adjusters to deliver faster, fairer, and more transparent outcomes for policyholders.





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