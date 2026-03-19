Philly Wellness Center Expands Proactive Health Capabilities with Genesis Regenerative’s RPA

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Philly Wellness Center in Philadelphia PA Dr. Catie Harris, founder of Philly Wellness Center in Philadelphia, PA

Dr. Catie Harris adds advanced non-cellular protein arrays to a comprehensive clinical toolkit that includes targeted peptide programs.

I've been using the Regenerative Protein Arrays, and it has had such a positive impact on my patients. They tell me their muscle pain is so much better.” — Dr. Catie Harris, founder of Philly Wellness Center.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania and four master’s degrees from leading medical institutions, Nurse Practitioner Dr. Catie Harris has built a South Philadelphia practice grounded in clinical precision. At Philly Wellness Center, her focus is on proactive health, specifically, optimizing the body's internal communication networks. To further expand her extensive clinical toolkit, the practice has officially introduced Genesis Regenerative’s Regenerative Protein Array (RPA).

Operating under the motto, "Your Biochemistry Today Predicts Your Health Tomorrow," Harris curates specific protocols based on individual patient needs. For patients requiring localized metabolic support, her practice frequently utilizes a targeted peptide pen. For those seeking broad-spectrum, systemic support, Harris now offers Genesis Regenerative’s RPA as a completely distinct, non-cellular option. By providing a wide variety of modalities, she ensures patients have access to the exact level of support they need.

"I've been using the Regenerative Protein Arrays, and it has had such a positive impact on my patients," said Dr. Harris. "Patients tell me their muscle pain is so much better."¹

Unlike traditional autologous methods that require drawing blood and rely on the patient's own aging materials, Genesis Regenerative's RPA is a strictly non-cellular formulation. It delivers a consistent matrix of over 300 proteins, cytokines, and growth factors, providing a highly uniform product regardless of the individual's age.

What distinguishes Philly Wellness Center is the versatility of its applications. RPA can be delivered through inhalation, targeted ultrasound-guided applications, or intravenous (IV) infusions. To support these options, Harris also houses advanced equipment in the clinic, such as acoustic shockwave, red light, and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) devices.

"Our practice is unique in our delivery method. I am able to deliver the RPA in multiple forms, including joint injections and ultrasound-guided injections," Harris noted. "We also have equipment like shockwave therapy to activate and stimulate that RPA into positions so it can heal. We do red light therapy and PEMF therapy for all of our patients."¹

By continuously expanding her clinic's capabilities with innovations like Genesis Regenerative’s non-cellular RPA, Philly Wellness Center provides robust, modern options for individuals looking to maintain their vitality. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Philly Wellness Center online.

About Philly Wellness Center

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Philly Wellness Center is a functional medicine and longevity clinic founded by Dr. Catie Harris. The practice focuses on proactive health and systemic optimization, offering a wide variety of services that include peptide programs, non-cellular protein arrays, EBOO (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation), hormone optimization, and neuro-wellness programs.

https://phillywellnesscenter.com/

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is an industry leader in non-cellular products, dedicated to developing and marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, rigorous product purity, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com/

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Catie Harris, founder of Philly Wellness Center.

Nurse Practitioner Dr. Catie Harris - Meet My Genesis Regenerative Clinician Video

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