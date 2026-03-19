Nordic MSPs Can Now Access Heimdal's Unified Security and Compliance Platform Through Elovade

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heimdal has appointed Elovade as its official distributor in the Nordic region.The move gives MSPs and resellers across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Finland direct access to Heimdal's consolidated cybersecurity platform through a local value-added distributor.Most Nordic MSPs are running disconnected security tools: separate vendors for endpoint protection, email security, identity, and network filtering. That creates visibility gaps, complicates reporting, and stretches IT teams.Heimdal's platform consolidates those capabilities into a single management interface. Fewer consoles. Fewer contracts. Less overhead.Through Elovade’s distribution model, partners also get hands-on enablement support, co-marketing resources, and a local team that understands Nordic compliance requirements and procurement expectations."Nordic MSPs are under real pressure. Clients want stronger protection, but nobody has the budget or headcount to add complexity," said Sarah Goodchild, Global Head of Channel at Heimdal."Working through Elovade means regional partners get the platform and local support in one place."Elovade is a European value-added distributor specialising in IT security and cloud solutions. Its Nordic operation supports MSPs and resellers with technical onboarding, training, and go-to-market initiatives tailored to the Nordic market."Consolidation and simplicity is what our partners are asking for," said Peter Bäckman, CEO & Managing Director at Elovade Sweden. "With Heimdal, we’re bringing a European-built cybersecurity platform to our Nordic partner ecosystem. It’s a strong example of two European companies working together to support MSPs with a more unified and manageable security stack."Nordic partners can engage immediately through:- Access to Heimdal's integrated suite covering endpoint protection, PAM, email security, patch management, and network traffic filtering under a single licence- Enablement support from Elovade’s technical team, including onboarding and training- Joint go-to-market resources and demand generation support- Heimdal’s presence at the Oslo Tech Show on 6–7 MayThe partnership expands Heimdal’s Nordic channel presence while giving MSPs access to a more unified approach to cybersecurity.About HeimdalHeimdal is a European cybersecurity provider delivering a Unified Security & Compliance Platform built for modern organisations and managed service providers.Founded in Copenhagen, Heimdal unifies 10+ natively integrated modules across endpoint, identity, email, access, and threat response, helping MSPs consolidate vendors, reduce operational overhead, and deliver stronger protection through a more manageable security stack.Heimdal today supports more than 17,000 organisations and 2,000 MSPs worldwide.For more information, visit Heimdal - https://heimdalsecurity.com/ About ElovadeElovade is a European value-added distributor specialising in IT security and cloud solutions. With a regional presence across Europe, Elovade supports MSPs and resellers through technical expertise, enablement services, and a curated vendor portfolio.For more information, visit Elovade - https://www.elovade.com/en

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