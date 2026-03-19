STMicroelectronics’ GaN reference design targets motor-control applications in domestic appliances and industrial drives

EVSTDRVG611MC GaN motor-control reference design

Turnkey board and documentation cuts BOM and accelerates time to market

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics’ EVSTDRVG611MC gallium-nitride (GaN) motor-control reference design for appliances and industrial drives handles more than 600W without a heatsink, ensuring a compact outline and low build cost.

Available as a turnkey board, ready to power up and evaluate, the reference design combines ST’s STDRIVEG611 GaN driver ICs, discrete GaN power transistors, and a mixed-signal STM32G431 microcontroller. The bill of materials (BOM) and schematics, as well as gerber files for the economical 2-layer 108mm x 110mm board, are ready to download from st.com.

ST’s GaN high electron-mobility transistors (HEMT) and driver ICs are already transforming power conversion, enabling chargers, adapters, and server PSUs, to reach efficiency and power density unachievable with silicon technology. The STDRIVEG611 gate drivers in the EVSTDRVG611MC reference design are tailored for hard switching to facilitate GaN adoption in motor controls. By combining these drivers with 650V 75mΩ GaN transistors, the board lets appliance designers achieve market-leading energy ratings, smaller electronics modules, and enhanced reliability.

The EVSTDRVG611MC can operate beyond 600W without a heatsink when connected to a DC supply. Adding a heatsink increases the maximum capability, ensuring a flexible power range for appliances like washing machines, as well as industrial servo drives and other brushless DC (BLDC) motor applications. While the STDRIVEG611 drivers are compact 5mm x 4mm QFN devices, the STM32G431 microcontroller from ST’s STM32 family ensures a competitive BOM with three analog amplifiers for 3-shunt sensing. Its Arm® Cortex®-M4 core executes sophisticated control algorithms in real time up to high rotational speed.

Engineers can quickly evaluate the EVSTDRVG611MC board and begin developing applications using ST Motor Control Workbench. Containing tools such as motor profiling to begin new projects, and performance monitoring to assist development, the Workbench also provides automatic firmware generation to accelerate time to market. Users can apply Field-Oriented Control (FOC) in sensorless or sensored modes for smooth and precise motion, with various feedback options including Hall sensors and incremental or absolute encoders.

The EVSTDRVG611MC is available now through distributors or from the eSTore, from $125.06.

Please visit www.st.com/evstdrvg611mc for more information.



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