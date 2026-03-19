Influential Women Profiles Jasmine L. Miller-Dixon, MPP, MS: Business Development And Capture Strategist

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Strategic Initiatives and Driving Growth in Aerospace and DefenseJasmine L. Miller-Dixon, MPP, MS, is a defense growth and capture leader with deep expertise in aerospace platforms, sustainment strategy, and strategic market expansion. Currently serving in the Business Development & Strategy organization at The Boeing Company, she brings almost two decades of experience shaping opportunities across the defense acquisition lifecycle—from business development and capture strategy to mission integration and lifecycle services. Jasmine has played a key role in enabling access to major government contracting pathways and positioning aerospace capabilities for long-term growth through strategic partnerships, platform expansion, and sustainment-driven revenue models.Known for her collaborative and results-driven leadership style, Jasmine excels at translating strategy into action—planning and executing initiatives that align with organizational priorities while producing measurable outcomes. She holds a Master of Science in National Security and Resource Strategy from the National Defense University and a Master of Public Policy in National Security from George Mason University, equipping her with a robust foundation in strategy, policy, and operational execution. Jasmine is also a proud alumna of the University of Virginia.Jasmine’s professional journey includes leadership roles at Gilbane Building Company, AECOM, ISA, Inc., and L-3, where she gained deep expertise in federal account management, business capture, and stakeholder engagement across complex operational environments. She also served as a Private Sector Fellow at the National Defense University, providing her with firsthand insight into national security, military operations, and the strategic considerations shaping the defense industrial base. Across these experiences, Jasmine has built a reputation for excellence, resilience, and cultivating trusted, long-term relationships in both public and private sectors.She attributes her success to discipline, clarity of purpose, and the ability to execute with intention. Jasmine is particularly proud of building businesses and investments that reflect both performance and values, including her work as an active venture capital investor and as the founder of SlayCoutureByJaz.com, a platform designed to help women show up confidently and authentically. Professionally, she is recognized for driving growth through strategic sales and operational initiatives that expand markets, generate revenue, and deliver measurable results. Her approach combines formal training in policy and national security with a commitment to aligning strategy with long-term impact.The most influential career advice Jasmine has received came from her mentor, Admiral Osie Combs, who encouraged her to have confidence in her skills and credentials. He reminded her to fully own her expertise, advocate for herself, and recognize that she has earned—and deserves—a seat at the table. This guidance shaped Jasmine’s leadership philosophy, emphasizing clarity, conviction, and purposeful decision-making.Jasmine encourages young women entering the industry to build their networks with intention, show up even when it feels uncomfortable, and advocate for themselves. She believes that every voice matters and that allowing oneself to be seen and heard is essential for growth, opportunity, and leadership development.Faith and family guide Jasmine both personally and professionally. She is especially proud of her experiences at the National Defense University and her work in government contracting, which deepened her appreciation for the personal sacrifices of military service members and the privilege of engaging with national leaders who shape the country’s future.Outside of work, Jasmine enjoys fashion, discovering new restaurants as a self-proclaimed foodie, and traveling to experience new cultures and perspectives. Above all, she is a devoted wife and mother to a four-year-old and a one-year-old, prioritizing balance across family life, personal growth, and professional development. These priorities ground her, guide her decisions, and continue to shape the leader—and person—she strives to be.Through her expertise, strategic vision, and authentic leadership, Jasmine continues to inspire colleagues, emerging professionals, and women across industries, demonstrating how purpose-driven leadership can drive meaningful results and empower the next generation.Learn More about Jasmine L. Miller-Dixon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jasmine-miller-dixon Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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