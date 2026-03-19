Influential Women Recognizes Kristina Klos for Driving Strategic Marketing Innovation Across the Automotive Industry

ALLEN PARK, MI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Marketing Leader, Kristina Klos, Recognized for Driving Retail Growth, Brand Innovation, and Customer Engagement ExpertiseKristina Klos is an accomplished marketing leader with more than 17 years of experience blending creativity, strategy, and customer engagement to build impactful brands and marketing initiatives. Known for her ability to turn ideas into results, she has built a career leading cross-functional teams and managing projects from concept through execution across industries, including automotive, television, and events.Kristina began her career in graphic design, where she developed a deep understanding of how visual storytelling shapes brand perception. That foundation evolved into a passion for marketing strategy—where creativity, customer insight, and business objectives intersect to drive meaningful brand growth.Today, Kristina serves as Senior Channel Marketing Manager at Highline Warren, where she leads retail marketing strategy across many major national retailers and cross-channel initiatives. She directs brand activation, customer product-launch strategy, and integrated marketing programs to increase consumer awareness and accelerate retail sales. By aligning brand storytelling with retailer priorities and shopper insights, she helps create programs that drive measurable results for both Highline Warren and its retail partners.Before joining Highline Warren, Kristina served as Creative and Content Marketing Manager at Niterra North America. During her tenure, she led several high-impact marketing initiatives and delivered award-winning campaigns that significantly elevated brand visibility within the automotive aftermarket industry. Her work was recognized with the Impact Award, honoring her collaborative leadership and innovative approach to marketing execution.She was also honored by the Auto Care Association with a Business-to-Consumer Communication Award for Best In-Store Merchandising for her work at Highline Warren.Kristina holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Communications from Baker College and has continued expanding her professional expertise through certifications in email marketing, digital marketing, and Google Analytics. She is an active member of Women in Auto Care. She participates in Highline Warren’s employee resource group, the Women’s HighWay, supporting initiatives that promote leadership development and advancement opportunities for women across the organization. She also participates in advocacy efforts, engaging with legislators on issues important to the automotive aftermarket industry and her personal beliefs.Outside of her professional life, Kristina enjoys cheering on her children with her husband and extended family at their sports activities, practicing Pilates, traveling, and exploring holistic wellness. She also enjoys being involved in her children’s school community, volunteering in the classroom, and joining field trips whenever she can.Learn More about Kristina Klos:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kristina-klos Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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