Influential Women Features Melissa Scholfield: HR Executive And Certified Life Coach Supporting Giving Back By Design

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing More Than 25 Years of Human Resources Leadership and Coaching Expertise to Strengthen Nonprofit ImpactUpper Marlboro, Maryland – Melissa Scholfield is a seasoned Human Resources Executive and Certified Professional Life Coach with more than 25 years of experience in workforce development, leadership, and organizational strategy. Known for her people-centered approach and strong commitment to organizational excellence, Melissa continues to make a meaningful impact across both corporate and nonprofit sectors.Currently serving as a member of the Board of Directors and a Business Advisor for Giving Back By Design, a nonprofit organization launched in March 2025, Melissa plays a key role in shaping the organization’s operational and strategic framework. In this role, she helps develop foundational HR systems and governance policies, supports the onboarding of board members, and contributes to establishing the organization’s long-term strategic direction. Her leadership helps ensure the nonprofit is structured to operate effectively while remaining aligned with its mission of giving back to the community.Melissa’s work is grounded in decades of practical HR leadership and measurable results. Among her most notable achievements was her tenure at Ardmore Enterprises, where she successfully reduced staff turnover from 36.1 percent to just 2.29 percent. She accomplished this by equipping managers and supervisors with more effective hiring practices, leadership strategies, and workforce engagement tools, ultimately strengthening both organizational culture and performance.Her academic foundation further supports her expertise in leadership and management. Melissa holds a Master of Arts in Organization and Management from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Millersville University. She is also an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Association of Coaching, organizations that reflect her commitment to professional growth and industry leadership.A passionate advocate for people-centered leadership, Melissa integrates coaching principles into her HR practice to foster workplace cultures built on trust, inclusion, and accountability. She believes strong organizations begin with empowered people and thoughtful leadership. The best career advice she has received—one she continues to apply throughout her career—is to stay informed: know your numbers, understand the data, and never stop learning.Outside of her professional commitments, Melissa serves as a youth leader at her church and values the opportunity to mentor and guide young people. In her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her family and cheering on her favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.Through her leadership, strategic insight, and dedication to empowering others, Melissa Scholfield continues to influence organizations and individuals alike, helping build stronger workplaces and communities.Learn More about Melissa Scholfield:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/m-coatesscholfield Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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