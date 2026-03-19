Sunny Glen Children's Home Welcomes Faithful Volunteer Groups for Annual Service Projects

Volunteer groups serving at Sunny Glen Children's Home in San Benito, Texas. Top: The Sojourners, a group of retired Church of Christ members, during their annual January service visit. Bottom: Yellow House college students from Stephen F. Austin Universi

Retired Church Members and College Students Unite to Serve Children in Need at Historic South Texas Children's Home

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Glen Children's Home, a Christian faith-based nonprofit providing a loving environment for abused and neglected children in South Texas since 1936, is honored to spotlight two dedicated volunteer groups whose annual service brings encouragement, practical support, and meaningful connection to the children and staff on its San Benito campus.The Sojourners: A January Tradition of ServiceEach January, Sunny Glen welcomes the Sojourners—a group of primarily retired members of Churches of Christ who travel from across Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma to spend two weeks serving on campus. This year, 11 Sojourners joined the effort, many serving alongside their spouses.During their stay, the Sojourners live on the Sunny Glen campus, becoming a meaningful part of daily life. The team provides breakfast and lunch for the group, and in the evenings they join the children in the cottages for dinner—creating opportunities for connection, conversation, and encouragement.Each day begins with a devotional led by the campus ministers, setting a Christ-centered tone for the work and fellowship ahead. The Sojourners also spend time in Bible study and worship with a local Church of Christ congregation during their stay.Over the years, the Sojourners have completed numerous projects that help maintain and improve the campus, including building and repairing fences, installing brick pavers, organizing the commissary, sorting donations, refinishing furniture, and assisting with many other needed tasks. Their willingness to step in wherever help is needed makes a lasting impact.What makes this ministry especially meaningful is the commitment many of these volunteers have shown over the years. Several Sojourners return year after year, faithfully serving the children of Sunny Glen and forming lasting relationships with staff and youth.Yellow House: College Students Serving Over Spring BreakAnother volunteer group Sunny Glen is grateful to welcome each year is Yellow House, a Christian ministry from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. During their spring break, a group of college students and their youth minister choose to spend part of their time serving at Sunny Glen.This year, a group of four students chose to dedicate their spring break to serving the children and staff at Sunny Glen. They helped with a variety of service projects across campus, including painting, refinishing furniture, adding mulch to playground areas, and painting curbs.Beyond their service projects, the Yellow House group also spent meaningful time connecting with the children. They led a Bible study for the kids and joined them in the evenings for dinner and recreational time once the children returned home from school. These moments of fellowship allow the youth to build encouraging relationships with positive Christian role models.A Legacy of Volunteerism and FaithSunny Glen Children's Home is incredibly grateful for both of these volunteer groups. Their hearts for service, faith, and fellowship bring encouragement and support to the campus, and Sunny Glen looks forward to welcoming them back year after year.Those who feel called to serve or support the children of Sunny Glen are encouraged to visit www.sunnyglen.org/get-involved to learn about volunteer opportunities, or contact info@sunnyglen.org to begin the volunteer process.About Sunny Glen Children's HomeFounded in 1936 and later established in San Benito, Sunny Glen Children's Home has served generations of abused, neglected, and forgotten children, guided by a simple and enduring mission: to provide a loving place of hope for every child entrusted to its care. Sunny Glen seeks to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of each child through residential care, foster care services, counseling, and post foster-care living programs. Sunny Glen Children's Home has been a Christian faith-based organization from its inception.

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