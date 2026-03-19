Influential Women Features Rayda L. Menendez: Founder Of Prime Permitting & Consulting And Prime Online Notary Services

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction Permitting Specialist with 20+ Years of Experience Navigating Municipal Approvals Across South FloridaRayda L. Menendez is a highly experienced permit specialist and construction industry professional with more than 20 years of expertise supporting commercial and residential development throughout South Florida. With a background in Business Administration and Management from Monroe University, fluency in Spanish, and certifications as both a Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE), Rayda has built a career defined by technical precision, strong municipal relationships, and a commitment to helping projects move efficiently from concept to completion.Rayda began her professional journey at the American Welding Society, where she worked in the technical standards division. While the role provided a strong foundation in technical processes and industry standards, it also introduced her to the broader world of construction. That experience sparked a passion for the field and ultimately led her to pursue a career in construction permitting and project coordination.Over the years, Rayda gained extensive industry experience while working with respected construction firms, including Archer Western, Stiles Construction, Miller Construction, and DC Construction Associates. In these roles, she managed permitting coordination for numerous in-house projects and developed strong working relationships with local building departments. Her responsibilities included overseeing complex municipal approvals, ensuring regulatory compliance, and maintaining efficient communication between contractors, project managers, and city officials.In 2022, Rayda launched Prime Permitting & Consulting Services, LLC, transforming her years of experience into a dedicated consulting business serving clients across South Florida. Through her company, she manages the full permitting lifecycle—from initial application and document preparation to final municipal approval. Her services include document collation, plan submittals, electronic filings, attendance at plan review meetings, and detailed weekly progress reporting for project stakeholders. Known for her meticulous attention to detail and proactive problem-solving, Rayda enables construction teams to remain focused on project execution while she navigates the complexities of local permitting processes.Expanding her entrepreneurial reach, Rayda also founded Prime Online Notary Services, LLC, offering secure and convenient nationwide online notarization services. With a client-centered approach, she aims to simplify administrative processes while providing individuals and businesses with clarity, efficiency, and peace of mind.Rayda credits much of her success to her father, whose strong work ethic and life lessons shaped her professional outlook. He taught her the importance of working hard, being punctual, and never giving up on what she wants in life. Those principles continue to guide her career and entrepreneurial journey.For young women entering the construction industry, Rayda offers straightforward advice: pursue what makes you happy and stay committed to what you do best. Even when challenges arise, perseverance and passion can help build a successful and fulfilling career.Rayda notes that one of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—in her field is staying current with evolving building codes, municipal ordinances, and permitting procedures. Her commitment to ongoing learning ensures she remains a valuable resource for clients navigating complex regulatory environments.Beyond her professional achievements, Rayda is actively involved in community service through volunteer leadership with the Jimmy Durante Children’s Fund. She values integrity, dedication, and service in both her professional and personal life. In her free time, she enjoys arts and crafts, singing, and volunteering.Today, Rayda L. Menendez is widely recognized for her strategic approach to permitting and her ability to resolve complex municipal challenges. Through Prime Permitting & Consulting Services, she continues to build strong relationships with jurisdictions throughout Florida while maintaining a reputation for efficiency, compliance, and operational excellence.Learn More about Rayda L. Menendez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/raydal-menendez or through her website, https://primepermitting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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