ZeroMax Moving Celebrates 18 Years of Serving Brooklyn and New York City

Since January 2008, ZeroMax Moving and Storage has completed over 10,000 moves across Brooklyn and NYC, becoming one of the borough's most trusted movers.

Eighteen years in Brooklyn has taught us that every move is personal. We're proud to have earned the trust of over 10,000 New Yorkers and we're just getting started.” — Davronbek Nizamiddinov

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroMax Moving and Storage, one of Brooklyn's most established and highly rated moving companies, is proud to announce its 18th anniversary in business. Founded in January 2008 and headquartered at 183 King St, Brooklyn, NY 11231, ZeroMax has grown from a local moving operation into a full-service relocation company serving all five boroughs of New York City and offering long-distance moving across the United States.Over the course of 18 years, ZeroMax Moving and Storage has completed more than 10,000 moves for individuals, families, and businesses throughout Brooklyn and the greater New York City metropolitan area. From navigating the narrow staircases of Bed-Stuy brownstones to handling high-rise moves in Downtown Brooklyn and transporting fine art through the cobblestone streets of DUMBO, ZeroMax has built its reputation on reliability, transparency, and a genuine understanding of what it means to move in one of the world's most demanding cities. Moving Company in Brooklyn, NY Built on TrustWhen ZeroMax Moving and Storage first opened its doors in January 2008, the moving industry in New York City was plagued by hidden fees, unreliable crews, and a lack of accountability. The founders of ZeroMax set out to change that by building a company centered on one principle: do right by the customer, every single time.Eighteen years later, that commitment is reflected in the company's ratings across every major review platform. ZeroMax currently holds a 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews, a perfect 5 out of 5 on Yelp, a 4.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot, and a 4.8 out of 5 on Thumbtack - a consistent track record of excellence that few moving companies in New York City can match.The company is fully licensed with both the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), providing customers with the peace of mind that comes from working with a verified, insured, and accountable moving partner.Serving Every Corner of Brooklyn and BeyondBrooklyn is not an easy borough to move in. Between its diverse mix of pre-war walkups, new construction high-rises, narrow one-way streets, strict building COI requirements, and unpredictable parking, relocating within or out of Brooklyn requires local knowledge that only years of experience can provide. ZeroMax Moving and Storage has developed that expertise block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood, over the course of nearly two decades.The company serves every Brooklyn neighborhood - from Park Slope and Carroll Gardens to Bushwick, Crown Heights, Flatbush, Bay Ridge, Williamsburg, DUMBO, and beyond. Whether a customer is moving from a studio apartment in Greenpoint or relocating an entire office from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, ZeroMax brings the same level of professionalism and care to every job.Beyond Brooklyn, ZeroMax serves all five boroughs, including Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. For customers leaving New York City entirely, the company offers long-distance moving services to destinations across the country, with Texas, California, and Florida among its most frequently traveled routes.An Innovative Approach to Moving in NYCOne of the defining features of ZeroMax Moving and Storage is its flat-fee moving model - a transparent pricing system that eliminates the uncertainty and anxiety that hourly moving quotes often create. Unlike companies that charge by the hour and allow costs to balloon on moving day, ZeroMax provides customers with a clear, all-inclusive price upfront. No surprise charges. No last-minute additions. No stress.The company also offers a bold price guarantee: ZeroMax will beat any quote from a licensed mover by 5 to 10 percent. This commitment to affordability, combined with the company's high service standards, has made ZeroMax a go-to choice for budget-conscious Brooklyn residents who refuse to sacrifice quality.In addition to its flat-fee and local moving services, ZeroMax offers a comprehensive menu of moving solutions designed to meet the needs of New York City's diverse population. These services include residential moving, apartment moving, commercial and office moving, same-day moving, fine art moving, long-distance moving, packing services, TV and appliance moving, mattress moving, and both short- and long-term storage at the company's Brooklyn-based storage facility. ZeroMax also provides HRA moving services, supporting New York City residents who receive housing assistance through the Human Resources Administration.A Decade and a Half of CommunityFor ZeroMax, the 18-year milestone is not just a business achievement - it is a reflection of the relationships the company has built with the Brooklyn community. Over the years, ZeroMax has served everyday families making their first big move, seniors downsizing after decades in the same home, young professionals relocating for new opportunities, artists transporting irreplaceable work, and business owners uprooting and rebuilding in new spaces. Each of those moves represented a chapter in someone's life, and ZeroMax has been proud to play a role in each one.The company has also earned the trust of major corporate clients, having worked with recognized organizations across various industries in New York City. This combination of community roots and professional reach has allowed ZeroMax to grow steadily while maintaining the personal, attentive service that Brooklyn customers have come to expect.Looking AheadAs ZeroMax Moving and Storage enters its 19th year of operation, the company remains focused on what has always driven its success: putting the customer first, investing in its team, and continuing to innovate within an industry that too often settles for the status quo. New service enhancements, expanded coverage, and ongoing improvements to the customer experience are all on the horizon as ZeroMax looks to build on nearly two decades of momentum.For Brooklyn residents and businesses planning a move in 2026 and beyond, ZeroMax Moving and Storage remains the trusted, experienced, and affordable choice - the mover that has been there through 18 years of Brooklyn's evolution and shows no signs of slowing down.For more information or to request a free quote from our local movers visit our website or call (929) 295-6262. ZeroMax Moving and Storage is located at 183 King St, Brooklyn, NY 11231, and is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM.

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