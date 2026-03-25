Agenda Announced for the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026

Industry leaders gather to explore market trends, innovation, and key milestones in the evolving longevity and mortality risk landscape.

This inaugural Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference reflects the growing breadth and sophistication of the life risk market” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longevity and Mortality Investor (LMI), the leading digital magazine dedicated to exploring the intersection of longevity risk, mortality risk and the financial markets, has announced the agenda and confirmed speakers for the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026.

Building on the foundations established by the Life ILS Conference series, the newly branded Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference reflects the continued expansion and maturation of longevity and mortality markets, encompassing pension risk transfer (PRT), life settlements, insurance-linked securities, and broader life risk capital markets activity.

The conference will open with welcome remarks from Conference Chair Ben Grainger (EY), followed by a keynote address from Professor David Blake (Bayes Business School).

Professor Blake’s presentation will mark two important milestones in the development of longevity risk markets: 25 years since the publication of his landmark longevity capital markets paper and 20 years since the first UK pension risk transfer transaction.

The conference agenda will feature a series of panels and presentations bringing together leading participants from across the longevity and mortality risk ecosystem. With leading experts and decision-makers from across the life risk and capital markets ecosystem set to attend, the conference promises a valuable day of insight, discussion and networking. To secure your place, view the full agenda or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://lmiconference.com

A ‘State of the Market’ panel will explore developments across the pension risk transfer, life settlements and life ILS markets, with speakers including Gokul Sudarsana, (Hudson Structured Capital Management), Nikki Ayriss (Lane, Clark and Peacock), and Simon Erritt (Coventry Capital).

Following the morning coffee break, a Consultants’ panel will examine how institutional investment consultants view longevity and mortality risk strategies, with Craig Gillespie (Leadenhall Capital Partners) chairing the discussion, followed by a dedicated session on longevity benchmarking and index development, chaired by Paul Kitson (EY), will include Paul Todd (NEST) and Deven Punjabi (Legal & General).

After the lunch break, legal and structuring perspectives across the life risk market will be discussed by David Griffiths (Willkie Farr & Gallagher), Amy Bennett (Mayer Brown), Luca Tres (Guy Carpenter) and Benjamin Kieffer (Goldman Sachs) before the format of the conference pivots to feature a series of focused presentation sessions from industry experts.

Richard Russell (RGA) will present insights on developments in longevity and mortality risk markets, followed by Claire Stacey (Club Vita), who will discuss emerging trends in longevity analytics and demographic modelling; Rahul Nawander (Fasano Associates) will provide further perspectives on understanding behaviour life risk sector before the trio join Nicky Draper (Crystallise) for a Q&A session.

Ben Grainger (EY) delivers the closing comments for the event, after which a cocktail reception will follow at the close of the conference, providing delegates with an opportunity to continue discussions and network with fellow participants.

“Following the rebrand from Life ILS, this inaugural Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference reflects the growing breadth and sophistication of the life risk market,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director at ELSA and Managing Editor at Longevity and Mortality Investor.

“The sector continues to evolve rapidly, presenting both challenges and opportunities for institutional investors and capital markets participants. The 2026 agenda demonstrates the depth of expertise and collaboration across the longevity and mortality risk ecosystem.”

Longevity and Mortality Investor would like to thank the organisations supporting the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026, including EY, Longevity Holdings, Corry Capital Advisors, BroadRiver Asset Management, LifeRoc Capital, Wilmington Trust, Hudson Structured Capital Management, ArentFox Schiff, Orrick, Computershare, Kilter Finance, Preston Capital, Longevity Services Inc, Wilkie Farr & Gallagher, Club Vita, Apex Capital Partners, and We Buy Life Policy.

For further information and registration details, please visit

https://lmiconference.com.

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