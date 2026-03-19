Omni Intercommunications Expands Multimedia Offering With Launch of Human and AI Live Captioning Services

New human and AI‑powered live captioning services strengthen Omni’s turnkey multimedia offering.

By offering both human and AI captioning, we’re giving our clients flexibility without compromising on quality or turnaround.” — David Gomez, Client Outreach Manager

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni Intercommunications , part of the Wolfestone Group , announces the launch of its new human live captioning and AI‑powered live captioning services, expanding the company’s multimedia capabilities and strengthening its position as a trusted, turnkey language partner for technical industries.With this launch, Omni now offers a complete suite of multimedia language services, including voice‑overs, audio-visual translation, subtitles, and now live captioning, giving clients a one‑stop solution for accessible, multilingual content across every platform.Human live captioning offers real‑time accuracy delivered by trained captioners experienced in technical terminology and industry‑specific workflows. While AI live captioning provides a fast solution ideal for large events, internal communications, eLearning environments, and digital platforms where immediate accessibility is key.Both services can be combined with Omni’s broader multimedia capabilities for a fully managed workflow, from translated scripts and localized videos to final captioned outputs.“By offering both human and AI captioning, we’re giving our clients flexibility without compromising on quality or turnaround. It’s another way Omni delivers the dependable, personalized service our clients have trusted since 1978," said David Gomez, Client Outreach Manager.Alex-Michelle Parr, Chief Executive Officer of Wolfestone Group, added: “Our expanded offering means clients can work with one partner who understands their terminology, their workflows, and their expectations. The goal is to deliver a seamless experience for Omni's clients, every time.”

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