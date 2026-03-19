Councilmember Sayles Named to 2026 Maryland’s Top 100 Women List

MARYLAND, March 19 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

The Daily Record recognizes high-achieving Maryland women making an impact through their leadership, community service, and mentoring

Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles has been named to the 2026 Maryland’s Top 100 Women list by The Daily Record, marking the second time Sayles has received the honor, having first been recognized in 2018.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women recognizes outstanding women leaders across the state for professional excellence, community leadership, and mentorship.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized again as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women,” said Councilmember Sayles. “The real reward is the opportunity to serve our residents and create pathways for others to succeed. As the daughter of Jamaican immigrants and a Montgomery County Councilmember, I remain committed to building a stronger and more inclusive community for everyone.”

Sayles was first elected to the Montgomery County Council in 2022, becoming the first Black woman and first Jamaican-American elected countywide in Montgomery County. She previously served on the Gaithersburg City Council, where she made history as the first Black person elected to that office.

As Chair of the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee and a member of the Economic Development Committee, Sayles has championed initiatives that strengthen public health systems, support small businesses, and expand economic opportunity across the county.

The 2026 Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees will be celebrated on May 4 at SECU Arena at Towson University.

About Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles

Over the course of her career in public service and community leadership, Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles has received numerous recognitions for her impact on community health, environmental stewardship, and public service. Her honors include the 2017 Environmental Steward of the Year Award from the City of Gaithersburg, 2017 Leadership Montgomery CORE Program Graduate, the 2018 and 2026 Maryland’s Top 100 Women recognition from The Daily Record, and the 2020 Women in Municipal Government Leadership Award from the National League of Cities (NLC), the 2022 Community Bridges Role Model Award, the 2023 Enhance Our Environment Award from the Xi Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the 2023 Distinguished Advocate for Healthful Living Award from Society of Health and Physical Educators (SOPHE) Maryland, the 2024 Outstanding Public Service Award from the Korean American Association of Maryland, the 2024 President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the U.S. India SME Council, and 2025 Leadership Maryland Executive Program Graduate. Through her leadership, Sayles continues to champion policies that strengthen public health, expand economic opportunity, and build a more equitable future for Montgomery County residents.

About The Daily Record

The Daily Record is a digital-first, daily news media company focused on law, government, and business at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year in a variety of industries, including Power Lists. The Daily Record hosts 13 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities, including Maryland’s Top 100 Women, Most Admired CEOs, Influential Marylanders, Health Care Heroes, Icon Honors, and more. The Daily Record’s Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, and email marketing, among other services. The Daily Record, with 138 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.

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