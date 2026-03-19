Montgomery County Council to Hold Five Public Hearings on the County's Operating Budget

MARYLAND, March 19 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Residents can sign up to speak at afternoon and evening hearings scheduled for April 7, 8 and 9





ROCKVILLE, Md., March 18, 2026—The Montgomery County Council will hold five public hearings on April 7, 8 and 9 on Montgomery County’s Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Budget. Hundreds of residents are expected to express their views to the Council about budget priorities and the general structure of the County’s budget.

County Executive Marc Elrich presented his recommended operating budget to the Council on March 13. Over the next two months, the Council and its committees will analyze these recommendations and will adopt the FY27 County budget in late May. The budget will take effect on July 1.

“The budget decisions the Montgomery County Council faces this year will be some of the most challenging since the Great Recession. We must balance growing community needs with limited resources and new financial pressures while continuing to support education, public safety, and essential services,” said Council President Natali Fani-González. “Now it’s time for the Council to dig into the data, peel back the layers of budget assumptions, and make sure every dollar in this more than $8 billion operating budget proposal is going toward its highest and best use. I encourage residents to share their feedback as we move through the budget process so we can shape a final budget that reflects our community’s priorities while recognizing the financial challenges facing taxpayers.” The Council will hold public hearings on the operating budget on April 7 and April 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and April 9 at 1:30 p.m. Residents who want to testify in person or virtually can sign up on the Council’s webpage or by calling 240-777-7802.

Additionally, written testimony, as well as prerecorded audio or video testimony, can be submitted through the Council’s webpage. Testimony may be mailed to: County Council, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850, or submitted through the Council’s budget hotline at 240-777-7802. Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

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