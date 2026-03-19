Economic Times Features Commverse Global CEO; Highlights India’s Growing Leadership in AI for Global Commodity Trading

Economic Times features Commverse Global CEO Sanjay Singla, spotlighting Cogito AI and India’s rise in practical, enterprise AI for commodity trading.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global, a commodities-focused IT consulting and solutions company serving energy, agriculture, and metals trading firms worldwide, announced today that its CEO, Sanjay Singla, has been featured in The Economic Times for Commverse’s rapid growth and its mission to advance practical, enterprise-grade AI in commodity trading.Founded in the wake of the pandemic’s global disruption, Commverse Global was created by industry veterans Sanjay Singla, Vinayak M, and Karan Mandhyan with a clear ambition: build a world-class Indian enterprise capable of reshaping the global commodity trading landscape through transformative AI. The Economic Times feature underscores how the company’s deep domain expertise, combined with a relentless focus on execution, has helped Commverse earn the trust of Tier-1 trading organizations in the agri and energy sectors.“Commodity trading is one of the most complex operating environments in the world, where decisions are time-sensitive, data is fragmented, and risk is multi-dimensional,” said Sanjay Singla, CEO, Commverse Global. “The Economic Times recognition reflects the work our teams and clients have done together to bring practical AI into real trading workflows, not as an experiment, but as a measurable capability.”Practical AI for complex trading environments:As highlighted in the Economic Times, Commverse’s momentum is closely tied to Cogito AI , the company’s flagship agentic AI platform designed specifically for commodity trading environments. Cogito AI is built to help trading organizations move from isolated automation to coordinated, intelligent execution across processes.In practical terms, Cogito AI is designed to:- Accelerate decision-making by helping teams surface relevant signals faster across trading, risk, and operations- Improve risk visibility by supporting earlier identification of exposures and operational bottlenecks- Automate intricate workflows that typically span multiple systems, teams, and approval stepsThe platform’s focus is not “AI for AI’s sake,” but AI that fits the realities of trading operations, where governance, auditability, and reliability matter as much as innovation.Innovation with global impact:The Economic Times feature also points to a broader shift underway: Indian intellectual property increasingly setting the pace in global enterprise AI. Commverse positions itself as a global solution provider with Indian roots and a team that have decades of experience working with some of the world largest commodity and Energy trading firms.Commverse’s approach is grounded in the belief that meaningful transformation in commodity trading requires more than generic technology. It requires a partner that understands the domain, the data, and the operational constraints of trading businesses.About Commverse GlobalCommverse Global is a 100% commodities-focused IT consulting and solutions company that helps energy, agriculture, and metals trading firms modernize their trading operations through C/ETRM implementations, data analytics, managed services, and AI-powered solutions. Its flagship platform, Cogito AI, brings practical, agentic AI to complex trading environments to support faster decisions, sharper risk visibility, and streamlined operations.For more information, visit https://commverseglobal.com/ Media ContactCommverse GlobalEmail: contactus@commverseglobal.comPhone: +91-9980531701

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