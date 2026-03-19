THE EU FAB 6 BRINGS ABRUZZO AND PREMIÈRES CÔTES DE BORDEAUX AND CADILLAC PDO WINES TO UK WINE BARS

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Tastings and masterclasses underway across London spotlight European wine territories

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A series of tastings and masterclasses dedicated to European geographical indication wines is currently taking place across the United Kingdom as part of the campaign “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe.” Throughout February and March, wine lovers and professionals have the opportunity to discover the character and diversity of Abruzzo PDO wines alongside the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac PDO appellations through a programme of wine store activations and guided tastings hosted in selected venues.The initiative has already seen several tasting sessions take place in London wine bars during the first weeks of March, while additional events are scheduled to continue throughout the month. The programme includes activations in venues such as Tosi Mayfair, 67 Pall Mall, The Wine Escape and The Cow, offering visitors the chance to explore the wines through curated tasting experiences and informal masterclass-style introductions.The tastings bring together two wine territories that reflect the richness and diversity of Europe’s PDO heritage. From Abruzzo, wines rooted in a unique landscape of mountains, coastline and protected natural areas express freshness, character and a deep connection to place. Alongside them, the wines of the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac region embody the authenticity of a historic Bordeaux terroir shaped by the Garonne, where strict production rules, environmental respect and generations of craftsmanship define their identity. Hosted in wine bars and speciality venues, the tastings allow participants to discover the characteristics of these wines while learning more about the European geographical indication system and the strict production specifications that protect PDO appellations.Within the broader framework of “The EU Fab 6” campaign, the initiative also reflects the diversity of European wine regions promoted by the project. Alongside Abruzzo and Bordeaux, wines from Garnacha PDO regions have also been featured in previous tasting activities in collaboration with Mayfair group. Through these events, the campaign aims to create a direct connection between European wine regions and UK consumers, encouraging a deeper appreciation of wines that express a strong link with their territory of origin.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25, 25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

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