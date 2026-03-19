Primech Holdings Subsidiary Primech A & P Named Best Facility Solutions Provider 2026 at APAC Insider Awards

Primech A & P Wins Best Facility Solutions Provider 2026 – Southeast Asia at APAC Insider Singapore Business Awards

Recognition Highlights Company’s Technology-Driven and Human-Centric Approach to Facility Solutions

Primech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PMEC)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider serving public and private sectors primarily in Singapore, today announced that its subsidiary Primech A & P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A & P”) has been recognised as the Best Facility Solutions Provider 2026 – Southeast Asia at the APAC Insider Singapore Business Awards 2026.The APAC Insider Singapore Business Awards recognise companies and entrepreneurs that demonstrate innovation, resilience and excellence across Singapore’s business landscape. The recognition highlights Primech A & P’s commitment to delivering reliable, technology-enabled and sustainable facility solutions across Southeast Asia.With close to four decades of experience, Primech A & P provides facility services that help organisations maintain clean, safe and efficient environments. Its services include cleaning, waste management, and pest control across sectors such as airports, offices, retail, hospitality, industrial facilities and residential developments.Primech A & P combines operational excellence with innovation through technologies such as autonomous cleaning robots and environmentally responsible cleaning equipments, helping clients improve efficiency while maintaining high service standards.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our people and the trust our clients place in us,” said Mr. Chang Wee Ken, Operations Director of Primech A & P. “We remain committed to delivering reliable facility solutions that support safe, productive and sustainable environments through innovation, technology and service excellence.”The award reinforces Primech A & P’s position as a trusted facilities solutions provider in Southeast Asia and reflects the company’s continued focus on operational excellence, sustainability and long-term value creation.About Primech Holdings LimitedHeadquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.Company Contact:Email: ir@primech.com.sg

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